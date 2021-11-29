Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Report: Nebraska Making Push for LSU Receivers Coach Mickey Joseph

    Joseph has been a significant part of LSU staff through strong recruiting, development of receivers since 2017
    Part of a college coaching search is not just the management of the roster and future recruiting classes, but the attrition on the coaching staff as well. 

    On Monday, it was reported that LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph is being courted by Nebraska to be the team's next wide receivers coach as well as recruiting coordinator. The move, reported by FootballScoop, would reunite Joseph with his alma mater, a school he played quarterback for four years. 

    The report states that the two sides are in negotiations to join Scott Frost's staff in Nebraska but hasn't been finalized.

    Joseph has bounced around Louisiana as a coach at both the high school and college level, immersing himself in recruiting in this state. After spending a few seasons with Grambling and one more at Louisiana Tech, Joseph was brought on staff at LSU in 2017 to be the receivers coach. Over that time, he's coached future NFL caliber receivers like DJ Chark, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall, while being a prominent face of recruiting in the process. 

    He's been an integral piece in landing players like Chase, Marshall, John Emery, Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Deion Smith and Chris Hilton in recent years. 

    Joseph was most recently promoted to Associate Head Coach in 2020 by Ed Orgeron but with Orgeron's recent departure from the program, the future of this coaching staff as a whole is very much in doubt. Joseph and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond have been staples of this coaching staff for years now so losing either one could have ripple effects on the roster.

