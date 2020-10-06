Reports: LSU Football Week Three Matchup to Be Moved to Faurot Field as Hurricane Delta Looms

LSU-Missouri is expected to be moved to Faurot Field due to Hurricane Delta according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by Ben Arnet of KOMU news in Columbia, Missouri and later by the Advocate, though nothing is expected to be officially announced until Wednesday morning.

As Hurricane Delta continues to take form in the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening to a Category 4 hurricane, moving the game became the most likely option. There was also the option of moving the game to Nov. 7 as both teams had a bye week at that time.

This hasn't been the first time an LSU game has been moved for weather related events. LSU games have been postponed or moved in recent years including the BYU game in 2017 due to Hurricane Harvey, Florida in 2016 for Hurricane Matthew and South Carolina in 2015 for Hurricane Joaquin.

LSU released a statement on Tuesday morning that the school was monitoring the weather and that it was too early to make a decision.

"We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary," the school said in a statement. "At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8pm CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available."

LSU has played Missouri twice in its history but never at Faurot Field. The last time the two teams squared up was in 2016, a 42-7 win for the Tigers in coach Ed Orgeron's first week as interim coach. Safety JaCoby Stevens was asked about the possibility of moving locations on Tuesday.

"That's not anything we're focused on pertaining to the gameplan," Stevens said. "We're worried about our families and making sure everything's ok outside of football but when it comes to the game and where we're gonna play, that's not something we're not gonna worry about. I don't think that's gonna affect how we prepare for this game."