With Mobile Sports Betting Live in Louisiana, Plenty of LSU Themed Events to Wager On

Take a look at some of the SI Sportsbooks bets on LSU over the weekend

After years of back and forth, mobile sports betting is officially live in Louisiana. With NFL conference championships and men's and women's basketball in full swing, there are a number of LSU fused sporting events to make bets on.

Here's a look at a few of the events to follow over the next week via the SI Sportsbook:

NFL Playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals (Jan. 30, 2:00 p.m.)

Money Line: Bengals +275, Chiefs -350

Point Spread: Bengals +7.5, Chiefs -7.5

Over/Under: 54.5 points

The Bengals and Chiefs will feature some of the premier talent to come out of LSU over the last decade, including Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. On the Bengals side, there's of course Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to help lead a high powered offense.

This is a game that many feel could be a shootout between two very explosive offenses. Burrow, Chase and the Bengals walk into a stadium at Arrowhead known for its crowd noise but this is a young, fearless group that has won four of its last five games, including a 34-31 over the Chiefs earlier this month where Burrow went for 446 yards and four touchdowns, with 266 yards and three scores going to Chase.

This should be a very entertaining matchup and a chance for all of the former LSU players to add a stamp to their legacies.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers (Jan. 30, 5:30 p.m.)

Money Line: Rams -188, 49ers +155

Point Spread: Rams -3.5, 49ers +3.5

Over/Under: 45.5 points

This is another matchup with plenty of LSU talent on the field, primarily on the Rams sidelines with receiver Odell Beckham and tackle Andrew Whitworth. The Rams entered the season as one of the Super Bowl favorites and just one win away from their second appearance in four seasons.

Beckham has been a revelation since arriving, posting some truly spectacular numbers during his time and is coming off a six catch for 69 yard performance against Tampa Bay in the divisional round. Should be another great game for LSU fans to look forward to.

NCAA Basketball

LSU vs TCU (Big 12 Challenge, Jan. 29 11:00 a.m.)

Money Line: N/A

Point Spread: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

With tipoff set for Saturday, the LSU-TCU betting odds won't be posted until the morning. With the Tigers set to possibly be without Darius Days and Xavier Pinson once again, there's no doubt that will factor into the odds.

LSU should still be favored coming off an impressive home win over Texas A&M, especially with Tari Eason not missing time with the cramp issues he ran into against the Aggies. TCU is one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country but the Tigers could have an interesting betting line with so much up in the air of who plays.