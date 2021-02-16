LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Tigers Are Bringing Back 2019 Offense "To a T"

All three returning quarterbacks are earning equal reps, Kayshon Boutte is carrying himself like a true No. 1 receiver and LSU's offense is already more multiple than it ever was a season ago according to coach Ed Orgeron.

Those are all statements that are music to LSU fans' ears as the Tigers enter the 2021 offseason on offense with a new look and seem to be devising their scheme around the players. A lot of that has to do with the quick way that offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas have gotten to know their offensive personnel.

A commom message from both during their introductory press conference was how they wanted to fit the scheme of the offense to the players and not the other way around. Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday that the Tigers are implementing Joe Brady's offense "to a T" and that the players couldn't be more excited.

"He has a different way of teaching, he has a different energy about himself," Orgeron said. "We have answers for almost every defense. Jake is very smart but he's very personable with the football players, they love him. He brings a young energy about himself and he's very fundamentally sound."

LSU plans to be extremely multiple with its offense in 2021, much like it was in 2019 when the Tigers rode that historic offense to a national championship win. A big part of that diversity will come with the RPO (Run Pass Option) portion of the offense.

Orgeron said Peetz knows the RPO offense from top to bottom which is an important element for success in college football these days because it always keeps the defenses honest.

"There's a pre snap read and a post snap read and everything is almost like the triple option," Orgeron said. "Sometimes it makes it hard for the defense to be right but it puts it in the quarterback's hands. We have three very smart quarterbacks, we're also putting in more outside run game for the speed of our running backs and are much more multiple on offense then at any time last year."

Myles Brennan, TJ Finley and Max Johnson are all getting equal reps during football school as the program starts implementig some of its offense early in the offseason. Whichever of the three ultimately win out for that starting job, they'll have an elite, No. 1 caliber SEC receiver to throw to.

Orgeron talked about how impressed he's been with the way that Boutte has handled himself not only in the closing weeks of the 2020 season on the field but in the months since.

"Good thing about Kayshon is he's playing with confidence, practicing with confidence, working out with confidence," Orgeron said. "He's early for everything, he's always in class, an outstanding student with great character and that's gonna carry him a long way here."