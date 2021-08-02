LSU QB Myles Brennan Suffers Arm Injury, Will Require Surgery

Timeline on return to field is to be determined, but the Tigers will now roll with Max Johnson at quarterback

LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced on Monday that quarterback Myles Brennan has suffered a left arm injury that will require surgery. According to Brody Miller of the Athletic, the injury is described as a fractured humerus in his left arm.

A timetable on his return has yet to be provided but the Tigers will likely now move forward with Max Johnson to start the season.

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said. “His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

The injury is just the latest in a string of really bad luck for the LSU veteran, who missed most of the 2020 season with a torn abdomen and entering another fall camp of battling for the starting job, sustains this injury. In the three games as an LSU starter last season, Brennan threw for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in a 1-2 start.

Of course all eyes will now turn to Johnson, the sophomore who was expected to battle it out with Brennan this fall. Furthermore, the depth of the position now becomes a major question as the Tigers will be without Brennan and of course TJ Finley, who transferred to Auburn this summer. Freshman Garrett Nussmeier will be the only other scholarship quarterback next to Johnson this camp.

The Tigers report for camp on Aug. 5, with the team officially starting practice on Aug. 6. This will be a situation to continue to monitor.