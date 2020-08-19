LSU Football Quarterback Myles Brennan Says the Next Month Will be Crucial in Developing Chemistry

Since his arrival to Baton Rouge in 2017, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has seen it all. He's been through a coaching change, quarterback controversy, transfer questions, a national championship and of course endless questions about his weight (he's 220 pounds in case you were wondering).

Through all of the ups and downs in his career, it's finally his shot to be the leading man and he's doing everything in his power to take advantage of the opportunity.

"It's been crazy but all of that has prepared me to be a better person in the end," Brennan told reporters via zoom on Wednesday. "Without that adversity I don't think I'd be as strong as I am today and with COVID, it's another speed bump in the road but I'm confident we can all get through it."

In the four years he's been with the program, he's had three different offensive schemes between Matt Canada, Steve Ensminger and finally Joe Brady bringing in the spread in 2019. The one common denominator from the start has been Ensminger, who was the tight ends coach in 2017 and for the last three years, the offensive coordinator.

Brennan says that relationship has been crucial to him picking up the offense in an untraditional offseason.

"He's been here since day one with me and it's really nice because he's played the position," Brennan said. "When he gives advice it's coming from a guy who's been through it here. Just to be able to take that from him and run with it has been really helpful."

In what's been an offseason unlike any other, one of the big questions coming into fall camp was how well Brennan would be able to gel with his receivers. With months of not getting to throw with his guys, Brennan said he, the receivers and the tight ends got together almost immediately once the team returned to Baton Rouge in June.

The chemistry has really taken off in recent weeks according to Brennan. With kickoff against Mississippi State set for Sept. 26, Brennan says the next month will be crucial to perfecting that chemistry against the LSU defense.

"I think the next month is gonna be huge, because I mean this is the first time that we've been able to go against the defense since spring ball," Brennan said. "We've been working and we've been throwing for a long time now, really since quarantine. I think this next month and these next few weeks are going to be really important for us to get that timing down."

Everybody who's played the quarterback position knows that typically your best friends have to be the big boys up front on the offensive line. It's why when Joe Burrow won the Heisman in 2019, the first guys he thanked were every single member of the offensive line that blocked for him.

It was also reported that Burrow would eat all of his meals with the offensive line. That admiration for the guys up front hasn't changed with Brennan now leading the way. In particular, Brennan has been blown away with Harvard transfer Liam Shanahan, who is taking the snaps at center.

"He is one heck of a player, very smart, very intelligent," Brennan said. "He's picked up the offense very quickly and we're all excited to have him on board. I feel really close with our offensive line. Those guys have to be my best friends and they are and I have to depend on them just like they depend on me."

Among the conversations Brennan and Ensminger have is tailoring the playbook to fit what Brennan does best. The junior quarterback said that this playbook reminds him a lot of what he ran when he was breaking records at St. Stanislaus High School in Mississippi.

"I feel really comfortable with the whole playbook and reminds me so much of what I did in high school in terms of RPO's and having that run-pass option and throwing the ball down field," Brennan said. "To just really put the ball in our playmakers' hands and let them go make plays is the biggest thing."

One of those playmakers who Brennan will be getting the ball out to on a regular basis is freshman tight end Arik Gilbert. Over the last two days, the freshman phenom has been raved about by Brennan, coach Ed Orgeron and safety JaCoby Stevens.

"He runs like a receiver but he has the body type of a tight end," Brennan said. "I don't think he's missed a single pass since the start of camp. He's an outstanding athlete and we are very, very, very grateful to have him on the roster."

Since arriving as a 175-pound freshman four years ago, Brennan has always thought of himself as a leader. Though he's had to wait his turn as a starter, Brennan says he's always earned the respect of his teammates and feels that him being behind center has only helped amplify his voice in the locker room even more.

For Stevens, watching Brennan wait his turn and now become the vocal leader the team needs has been a cool site to witness. The two came to Baton Rouge together as two of the higher graded prospects in the recruiting class.

"We have 100% confidence in Myles and it's cool to see how Myles has kind of grown into his role," Stevens said. "I know as a recruit we came in together and I was always excited for Myles because he was breaking a lot of records in Mississippi. He came in, waited his turn and adjusted to the circumstance. He could've been one of those guys to leave and enter the transfer portal but he stuck it out and we expect to see big things from Myles.

"I lead in everything that I did whether it as scout team or just making sure our team was ready to play on Saturday," Brennan said. "I was leading no matter what I did on and off the field so it really just carried over and I just stepped into the shoes I've been waiting for this whole time."