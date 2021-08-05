LSU Football QB Myles Brennan “Not Going Anywhere” for 2021 Season

Myles Brennan has a long road to recovery. Following a freak fishing accident that left him with a broken left arm, Brennan had surgery this week to repair the fracture and is now on the mend.

The injury has pretty much set up Max Johnson to be the week one starter but for those thinking Brennan might transfer, Brennan’s father Owen said on WWL in New Orleans that’s not happening.

"He's not going anywhere," Owen Brennan said. "He wants to finish his career at LSU as the starting quarterback. Whatever avenue that is, whatever path that takes, that's his goal."

Because the injury occurred on his left arm, Brennan’s father said the goal is for him to start throwing again in two weeks. He’ll start rehabbing on Friday according to Owen, the same day LSU opens its fall camp.

The senior quarterback, who started in three games as a junior, already has a an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 and could qualify for a medical redshirt as well. The injury is just the latest in a string of really bad luck for the LSU veteran, who missed most of the 2020 season with a torn abdomen and entering another fall camp of battling for the starting job, sustains this injury.

In the three games as an LSU starter last season, Brennan threw for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in a 1-2 start. The reported initial timeline for a return from the fractured arm is three months. But if Brennan is able to keep his right arm sharp by throwing in just a few weeks, it could expedite his return to the field.

“He’s going to have to absolutely be ready to take that kind of contact and collision. But you take it one day at a time,” Owen Brennan said. “I assure you he’ll be out there every day working toward that end.”