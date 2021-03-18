LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Provides Insightful Look at Scary Abdomen Injury

Imagine being the first of something. There are some scenarios where being first is good but others where nerves can play a factor. That's the position LSU quarterback Myles Brennan was put through in the aftermath of the abdomen injury he suffered against Missouri last season.

While Brennan would go on to finish that game, the amount of pain he was in was practically unbearable and for good reason.

"The defensive lineman landed on me and I just felt everything kind of tear apart at that point," Brennan said. "I wasn't gonna give up on those guys and the fight within myself had a lot to do with it."

The next few weeks were a blend of emotions for the junior quarterback, mainly because medical experts couldn't explain what exactly the injury was. They sent his MRI's to NFL teams, professional baseball teams, professional golf coaches and tennis coaches to try and pinpoint the exact extent of the injury.

"It was probably the strangest injury I've had," Brennan said. "Anything with like the torquing of the lower abdomen just to see if they had any advice and no one had ever seen an injury like this in this exact spot that I had it."

Brennan was left with two options, let the injury heal on his own or have surgery. The doctor that Brennan met with in Baton Rouge had never actually performed the exact surgery in the exact spot of the injury.

"He said I've never done the surgery on this so we'd be naming the surgery after you," Brennan recalled. "I didn't really feel comfortable with that so I was gonna give the time to let the body heal with time and if worse comes to worse I'd have gone with the surgical route."

It was a long, arduous process for Brennan, who didn't know what the next day would bring in terms of the healing process. Slowly but surely he was able to start flicking the ball a little bit while healing in increments of 5%.

Brennan said he really started to feel like himself towards the end of December, right after the regular season finale against Ole Miss. It was also around that time we got to see him throwing before games as his body continued to heal. In terms of the injury recurring, that was something that Brennan was nervous about.

Doctors told him that once the muscle scars on its own it's reattached itself and that he has to continue to build and strengthen the muscle.

"It was a very difficult process but I feel 100% now and I've been back in the weight room since we got back in January and I'm ready to go," Brennan said. "Injuries happen in football and I can't play scared. I can't let that affect my play because I feel I've done a really good job and our training staff has done a good job helping recover and rehab and get to where I am today."