September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NCAA Denies LSU Running Back John Emery's Ineligibility Appeal Sports Illustrated Reports

Emery attorney still to pursue other avenues but Emery remains ineligible for 2021 season
Author:
Updated:
Original:

LSU running back John Emery's academic appeal has been denied by the NCAA, sources told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. The Tigers junior running back will remain academically ineligible to return for the season.

This is a disappointing turn for Emery, who was ruled inelgible ahead of the 2021 season because of academic issues. As recently as Wednesday morning, coach Ed Orgeron said the program was still waiting to hear from the NCAA on a decision. Emery's attorney will continue to pursue other options according to Dellenger's report. 

The Tigers must now move forward with Tyrion Davis-Price as well as freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin as the primary options in the backfield. The NCAA is also reviewing the eligibility status of transfer Kevontre Bradford, though a decision hasn't been made at this time in regards to his status for this week. 

Emery was expected to be a key part of the LSU backfield and had made real strides in his understanding of the college game. Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz had even sat down with Emery and showed him footage of using the LSU back like Christian McCaffrey because of his dual threat ability. 

Emery was practicing with the team through last week though it's not known if this latest development will keep him away from the team. During the 2020 season, Emery rushed for 378 yards and three touchdowns, having a career night against Vanderbilt where he rushed for 103 yards. 

Moving forward, LSU likes what it has in its two freshmen Kiner and Goodwin but could really use some more speed in the backfield, something Bradford provides a ton of to this group. 

USATSI_15018523 (1)
Football

NCAA Denies LSU Running Back John Emery's Ineligibility Appeal Sports Illustrated Reports

14 seconds ago
USATSI_15139656
Football

LSU Confident in Front Seven Ability to Contain the Run, Get After the Auburn Quarterback

51 minutes ago
USATSI_16735853
Football

Three LSU Football Players to Watch Against Auburn

2 hours ago
USATSI_15722368 (1)
Basketball

With New Team in Place, LSU Basketball Focused on Finding Right Pieces to Puzzle

19 hours ago
USATSI_16797539
Football

LSU Football Offense Not Where it Wants to Be But is Discovering an Identity

22 hours ago
USATSI_16827677
Football

How LSU Football Prepares for Possibility of Seeing Two Auburn Quarterbacks

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16784515
Football

Notebook: LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talks Running Attack and Secondary Ahead of Auburn Matchup

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16786005
Football

LSU Still Waiting to Hear on Derek Stingley and John Emery, Offensive Line Getting Healthy

Sep 27, 2021