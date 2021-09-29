NCAA Denies LSU Running Back John Emery's Ineligibility Appeal Sports Illustrated Reports

LSU running back John Emery's academic appeal has been denied by the NCAA, sources told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. The Tigers junior running back will remain academically ineligible to return for the season.

This is a disappointing turn for Emery, who was ruled inelgible ahead of the 2021 season because of academic issues. As recently as Wednesday morning, coach Ed Orgeron said the program was still waiting to hear from the NCAA on a decision. Emery's attorney will continue to pursue other options according to Dellenger's report.

The Tigers must now move forward with Tyrion Davis-Price as well as freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin as the primary options in the backfield. The NCAA is also reviewing the eligibility status of transfer Kevontre Bradford, though a decision hasn't been made at this time in regards to his status for this week.

Emery was expected to be a key part of the LSU backfield and had made real strides in his understanding of the college game. Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz had even sat down with Emery and showed him footage of using the LSU back like Christian McCaffrey because of his dual threat ability.

Emery was practicing with the team through last week though it's not known if this latest development will keep him away from the team. During the 2020 season, Emery rushed for 378 yards and three touchdowns, having a career night against Vanderbilt where he rushed for 103 yards.

Moving forward, LSU likes what it has in its two freshmen Kiner and Goodwin but could really use some more speed in the backfield, something Bradford provides a ton of to this group.