LSU Recruits Will Randle, Bo Bordelon Making Big Leaps in Development

LSU has made it a priority in the Ed Orgeron era to really go after the Louisiana recruits and the Tigers certainly haven't changed tune for 2022 and 2023. Of the 15 current commits in the class of 2022, 10 are from inside the LA borders, including Newman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon.

The purple and gold are also think very highly of Greenies tight end Will Randle, a member of the 2023 recruiting class and both players have made tremendous strides in their games this offseason. Coach Nelson Stewart has been extremely impressed with Bordelon's dedication to putting on good weight.

As a freshman, Bordelon showed up to Newman a soaking wet 230 pounds but has since added 45 to 50 pounds over the last two years, completely transforming his body.

"It's hard to imagine when he came to us he was about 230 pounds and he's up to 275 or 280 and it's good weight," Stewart said. "His arms are big, he's got hips, he's got explosiveness and worked so much with his father. I like where he is technically, his hand placement's been good, he gets pancakes. I think his pass protection has improved dramatically, we do pull him, we're creative in how we use him.

"He's so powerful and really looks the part. He's our leader. If you watch our pregame, he's usually the guy who's talking at the coin flip, the whole team gets around him. He's an alpha but in the best possible way. His play has been incredibly physical."

As for Randle, there's been some really great developments in his game as well according to Stewart. Last year he was described as a "mauler" and more of a blocking tight end but Stewart said he's really put in a lot of work to become a more athletic, pass catching threat in this Newman offense, something that led to an LSU offer over the summer.

Randle connected with Arch Manning on two long touchdown catches en route to a big win for the Greenies on Friday night.

"I think first off you talk about speed and athleticism. Last year he was really a mauler, a blocker and a guy who had good hands but he can run," Stewart said. "He's able to really get to that next gear, he's a very fluid route runner, high points the ball well. He's one of those guys you can flex out and even play all the way outside. There's really nothing he can't do."

LSU will continue to pursue both players as well as quarterback Arch Manning, who sports the Greenie uniform as well. The talent in Louisiana is there and the Tigers will certainly continue to pursue the best of the best in the state.