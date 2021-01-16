Which Former LSU Football Players Will Be Playing in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs?

18 former Tigers to be in action for second round of NFL playoffs

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs are just hours from kickoff and there are a number of former Tigers who will be in action over the course of the next few days.



Among the wild card standouts were Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette as well as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White. Fournette, who had been a complementary piece to the Bucs offense most of the season, drew the start with Ronald Jones out with an injury and responded with 93 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White is expected to make his playoff debut against the New Orleans Saints after missing the wild card game because of COVID-19 protocols. Another player to keep an eye on this weekend is rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edwards-Helaire suffered hip and ankle injuries in a win over the Saints a couple of weeks ago and has only practiced a little bit since going down.

"A couple of days ago he moved around real well, and then we just kind of backed off of him," coach Andy Reid said. "He's still doing stuff, just not with the group. We'll just see how he does."

In total, 18 former LSU Tigers will be taking the field this weekend. Here's the full list of players who are on NFL rosters as the second round of the playoffs begin:

Los Angeles Rams – Saturday at Green Bay at 3:35 p.m. (FOX)

DE Michael Brockers – started at DE; 1 tackle

OT Andrew Whitworth – started at LT

Buffalo Bills – Saturday vs. Baltimore at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

LS Reid Ferguson – participated as the starting long snapper

CB Tre'Davious White – started at CB; 7 tackles, 1 pass defensed

Baltimore Ravens – Saturday at Buffalo at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

LB Patrick Queen – 2 tackles

Cleveland Browns – Sunday at Kansas City at 2 p.m. (CBS)

WR Jarvis Landry – started at WR; 5 rec., 92 yards, 1 TD

LB Jacob Phillips – 3 tackles

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Injured Reserve)

S Grant Delpit (Injured Reserve)

CB Greedy Williams (Injured Reserve)

Kansas City Chiefs – Sunday vs. Cleveland at 2 p.m. (CBS)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire – first round bye

DB Tyrann Mathieu – first round bye

RB Darrel Williams – first round bye

New Orleans Saints – Sunday at 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

OL Will Clapp – played

LB Kwon Alexander (Injured Reserve)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday at New Orleans at 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

RB Leonard Fournette – started at RB; 19 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 4 rec., 39 yards

LB Kevin Minter – started at LB; 6 tackles, 1 pass defensed

LB Devin White