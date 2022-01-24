Former LSU Players Show Out in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs

A weekend that featured some of the most exciting playoff football in recent memory was littered with strong performances from former LSU players.

This past weekend's divisional round saw three last second game winning field goals and ensures a number of "NFLSU" stars will be competing in the conference championship weekend. The matchups are all set as the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City while the Los Angeles Rams will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's a look at some of the bigger performances from the divisional round.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback)

Burrow was sensational in a game defined by pressure moments, both figuratively and literally. Sacked a playoff record nine times, Burrow also went 28-of-37 for 348 yards in the win over No. 1 seed Tennessee. His fourth quarter pass to Ja'Marr Chase in the closing 30 seconds of the game is a throw that will be remembered for a long time in Cincinnati, setting up the organization's first playoff road win.

"I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow said after the win. “We’re a really really good team. We’re here to make noise. Teams are gonna have to pay attention to us. Like I said, we’re a really good team with really good players and coaches and we’re coming for it all."

Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals Receiver)

Speaking of Chase, the rookie wideout continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign with another 100-yard performance in the divisional round. With his 109 yards on five catches, Chase became the first rookie in NFL history to record multiple 100-plus yard receiving games in the playoffs.

"He immediately knew where he was going with the ball on that last play," Chase said of the final reception from Burrow.

Chase has been one of the most impressive players this season regardless of experience or position, with he and Burrow now having the Bengals on the door step of a Super Bowl appearance. This duo seemed marked for greatness but to have so much so fast has been unexpected and extremely impressive.

Odell Beckham Jr. (Los Angeles Rams Receiver)

A midseason acquisition for the Rams, Beckham has walked in and been reminiscent of the player he was when he first entered the league. Beckham caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown last week in just his second ever playoff appearance and has caught a touchdown in six of his last eight games.

He followed that up with another solid performance against Tampa Bay on Sunday, bringing in six catches for 69 yards and will now advance to the NFC Championship. At one time holding a 27-3 lead, Tom Brady and company came back to tie, with the Rams making two huge plays downfield to end it in the final seconds.

Leonard Fournette (Tampa Bay Running Back)

Though the game ultimately didn't go in his favor, Fournette was a vital piece to the Buccaneers tying the game late in the fourth quarter. After missing several weeks with an injury, the former star running back barely missed a beat in his return to the field.

For the game, Fournette would rush for 51 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 56 yards on nine catches through the air. His fourth quarter touchdown with just under a minute remaining tied the game and capped off a wild second half comeback attempt that ultimately fell short.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs Running Back)

In quite possibly one of the greatest playoff games of all time, Edwards-Helaire had a front row seat and was key to the Chiefs' success in advancing to the AFC Championship. After missing several weeks with an injury, Edwards-Helaire made his return to the field and rushed for 60 yards on seven carries.

He helped get the Chiefs in scoring position a number of times early in the game but was used less and less as the game went on. The former LSU back still figures to be a key piece to the offense in Kansas City, especially with another week to get his conditioning back.

It'll also be the first time he gets to face his former teammates Burrow and Chase, promising for another exciting chapter in the playoff books this year.