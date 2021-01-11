LSU Football Standouts from Round One of the NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs are in full force and 31 former LSU players were on rosters for week one of the playoffs. A number of former Tigers were making their playoff debuts while others may be seasoned vets in the playoffs but stood up to the challenge none the less.

Here were a few standout performances from this weekend's wild card outings.

Leonard Fournette (RB)

Fournette was the bell cow for the Buccanneers in their win over the Washington Football Team on Saturday evening. With Ronald Jones out, Fournette carried the ball 19 times for 93 yards while adding another 39 yards on four receptions.

It's been a bit of an up and down season for the former LSU running back, who was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars right before the season and spent most of 2020 in a complementary role alongside Ronald Jones. After making it to the AFC Championship as a rookie, this was the first year he's made the playoffs since and will now play the New Orleans for a third time in the divisional round.

"It’s been an up- and-down season for me. I think this year tested my [humility]. Coming from being the whole offense to being a minor piece, it’s off and on for me," Fournette said. "[I] just kept faith and they believed in me. I’m happy where I’m at, I’m happy where I stand.”

Jarvis Landry (WR)

The Cleveland Browns were playing in its first playoff game in 18 years and absolutely took it to the home team Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night 48-37. The score was a lot closer than the game felt as the Browns jumped out to a 35-0 lead before the Steelers made a little run in the second half.

The offensive fire power behind the fast start was spearheaded by a 40-yard touchdown to former receiver Jarvis Landry, who finished with five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The victory over the Steelers was the first playoff win since 1995 for the Browns, who will now travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the No. 1 seed Chiefs.

Jamal Adams (S)

Adams didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet like we're accustomed to but considering the circumstances he was playing under, his four tackle performance was still impressive.

Following the Seahawks 30-20 loss on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Adams was playing on a torn labrum on his left shoulder plus additional damage to his right shoulder and fingers on his left hand that will also require surgery. Adams was named to the All-Pro second team last week after a successful first season in Seattle that came up short of expectations.