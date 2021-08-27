Devin White, Jamal Adams Round Out LSU Football Stars in 2021 NFL Top 100 Rankings

Since walking into the NFL, Devin White and Jamal Adams have been viewed as two of the top young stars at their respective positions. Both were drafted within the first six picks of the 2017 and 2018 drafts and have been among the brightest stars out of each draft class.

As the NFL releases its top 100 players heading into the 2021 season, both White and Adams found themselves the highest ranked members of the purple and gold to make the list. White came in at No. 28 while Adams ranked No. 31, marking the third consecutive season Adams made the top 100.

Never in those three seasons has Adams been ranked worst than No. 37 on the list as he comes off a first season in Seattle that saw him rack up 83 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss. The former first round pick recently inked a four-year extension worth upwards of $72 million to stay with the Seahawks as a cornerstone piece for their defense.

Known as one of the hardest hitting safeties in the league, Adams makes most of his plays closer to the line of scrimmage. His 9.5 sacks last season were the most by a safety in NFL history.

As for White, the now third-year linebacker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers established himself as one of the NFL's top linebackers with an All-Pro season to remember. White recorded 140 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and nine sacks for the Super Bowl winning Buccaneers.

A former running back in high school, White made the move to linebacker at LSU and became the sole player in program history to ever win the Butkus Award. Known as one of the fastest linebackers in the NFL, White will undoubtedly be one of the bright stars in the league for years to come.

In total, LSU sported six players in the NFL top 100, including Justin Jefferson (No. 53), Tyrann Mathieu (No. 58), Jarvis Landry (No. 94) and TreDavious White (No. 95) to go along with White and Adams.