LSU Football Adds Familiar Face Back to 2022 Roster

LSU is getting a familiar face back on the roster as tight end Nick Storz has been added to the 2022 spring roster. Storz, who played in 10 games during the 2020-21 season, has been off the team for over a year because of medical issues.

A highly touted baseball pitcher who joined the team back in 2017, multiple arm and shoulder surgeries prevented Storz from making an impact with the baseball program. In an effort to revitalize his athletic career, Storz joined the football team as a tight end ahead of the 2020 season after having a successful high school career at the position as well.

But much like baseball, injuries have been a huge part of his football life at LSU and while he was able to appear in 2020, he missed the entire 2021 season as he wasn't medically cleared to play on an injury that was deemed "career threatening." For him to be back with the program now is a true breath of fresh air at a position where bodies are needed.

Tight end has been a bare room this spring, with Jack Mashburn and Kole Taylor the only other scholarship tight ends on the roster. It's a position that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said this week is still very much a work in progress.

"There's a lot of work to be done there but I think the best part about it is they realize it as much as I do," Denbrock said. "I've been happy with their effort, we've got a lot of technique issues and small details of the game to not only learn but perfect. We're not nearly where I'd like us to be but what I do like is that in the meeting room and on the practice field, their ears are open and are trying to do things the right way."

It's a position Brian Kelly hasn't been shy in publicly saying he'd like to improve via the transfer portal and the Tigers could look to add one with those final three spots. But Storz back in the rotation at least gives the program another body to work with.