LSU Announces Partnership With Altius Sports for NIL Guidance

Glen West

LSU announced a partnership with Altius Sports, a team of name, image and likeness experts, to provide guidance to the athletic department. The Tigers are one of two athletic departments to sign a deal with Altius Sports. 

The goal of Altius is to provide educational information to LSU and its student-athletes to properly follow the NIL guidelines handed down by the NCAA, allowing the athletes to "gain greater control over the marketability of their careers."

Some of the primary areas Altius will assist LSU and its athletes with include strategic planning, compliance support, recruiting tools, fundraising solutions, corporate partner management, and third-party vetting 

"This relationship with Altius is all about positioning LSU Athletics to fully realize the opportunities that will come with name, image and likeness for our student-athletes," said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. "We want to be forward thinking in all that we do and the talented team at Altius is an incredible resource for us to draw from as we navigate this exciting new landscape in college athletics."

A few of the other goals for Altius Sports include:

• Critical analyses of school-specific NIL threats and opportunities
• Specialized instruction for student athletes, coaches, administrators, and staff to understand the new landscape and capitalize on their opportunities
• Ongoing support through continued monitoring of NCAA compliance and all emerging NIL related issues, including passed or pending state and federal legislation

The company has also signed a deal with the Texas Longhorns and its athletic department. Altius Sports consists of a group of experienced business, marketing and sports minds that are up to date on the latest NIL changes that athletes are now allowed to take advantage of.

CEO Casey Schwab, Founding Partner David Carter, Founding Partner John Entz, Education Consultant Gabe Feldman, and Coaching Consultant Urban Meyer, along with Advisors Jené Elzie, Oliver Luck, Jessica Mendoza, Kenneth Shropshire, and Malcolm Turner round out the group who will be assisting LSU in its NIL endeavors. 

