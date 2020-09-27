SI.com
LSU Football Plummets to No. 20 in the AP Poll Following Loss to Mississippi State

Glen West

LSU came into Saturday’s matchup as near 20 point favorites against Mississippi State but the performance was a lot to be desired. That was reflected in the recent AP Polls as the Tigers plunged to No. 20 in the top 25.

Other SEC teams to be ranked in the AP Poll were Alabama (No. 2), Florida (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4), Auburn (No. 7), Texas A&M (No. 13), Mississippi State (No. 16), and Tennessee (No. 21).


Coach Ed Orgeron said after the game there were no excuses for the Tigers performance, as missed tackles, assignments and inconsistent play all played roles in the Tigers 44-34 loss to the Bulldogs.

“They beat us. We have no excuse. We couldn’t stay with their guys. Didn’t protect the quarterback,” Orgeron said. “Just way too many mistakes. We’re going to find out what we’re made of.”

LSU will have to find some answers quickly with its first road game against Vanderbilt now right around the corner. The Commodores put up a valiant effort against Texas A&M, nearly pulling off another upset of epic proportion but eventually falling to the Aggies 17-12. 

 

“I've got to coach better. I asked everybody to look at themself in the mirror, see what we doing, let's get better,” Orgeron said. “Let's stick together as a football team. We've got a lot of football left. I still believe we have a good football team. We have a lot of young guys that played for the first time. They got their taste of SEC play. Anytime you play in the SEC, there's going to be great athletes across the ball. You've got to win your 1-on-1s and we didn't do that tonight."

Here are the full rankings below:

1-Clemson 

2-Alabama 

3-Florida 

4-Georgia 

5-Notre Dame 

6-Ohio State 

7-Auburn 

8-Miami 

9-Texas 

10-Penn State 

11-UCF 

12-UNC 

13-Texas A&M 

14-Oregon 

15-Cincinnati 

16-Miss State 

17-Okla State

18-Oklahoma

19-Wisconsin 

20-LSU 

21-Tennessee 

22-BYU 

23-Michigan 

24-Pitt 

25-Memphis

