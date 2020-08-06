LSU Football Ranked No. 5 in 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll

After it's dominant run towards a national championship in 2019, LSU football received some love in the first preseason top-25 rankings on Thursday. Despite losing 20 contributors from last year's team, the Tigers were ranked No. 5 in the country in the Coaches Poll released by USA Today.

LSU is one of six SEC teams ranked in the top-25 and sit behind Clemson (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2), Alabama (No. 3) and Georgia (No. 4). Other SEC teams to round out the top-25 include Florida (No. 8), Auburn (No. 11) and Texas A & M (No. 13). Of the five other SEC teams in the preseason top-25, only Georgia is not currently on LSU's schedule in 2020.

The Tigers received six first-place votes from coaches, behind only Clemson and Ohio State. LSU was ranked No. 6 in both the coaches and AP poll heading into the 2019 season before its 15-0 quest towards the program's fourth national championship.

With the Power 5 conferences electing to go different routes in terms of scheduling, it will be interesting to see how the rankings come out each week. The SEC is set to announce its revised all-conference schedule sometime in the next few days while the Big Ten and ACC have already announced its schedules.

Here are the full top-25 rankings:

1. Clemson (38), 1589

2. Ohio State (17), 1555

3. Alabama (4), 1495

4. Georgia, 1345

5. LSU (6), 1330

6. Oklahoma, 1315

7. Penn State, 1199

8. Florida, 1176

9. Oregon, 1164

10. Notre Dame, 1012

11. Auburn, 898

12. Wisconsin, 887

13. Texas A & M, 807

14. Texas, 703

15. Michigan, 687

16. Oklahoma State, 524

17. Southern California, 521

18. Minnesota, 494

19. North Carolina, 415

20. Utah, 241

21. Central Florida, 232

22. Cincinnati, 229

23. Iowa, 204

24. Virginia Tech, 143

25. Iowa State, 135