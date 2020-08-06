LSUCountry
LSU Football Ranked No. 5 in 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll

Glen West

After it's dominant run towards a national championship in 2019, LSU football received some love in the first preseason top-25 rankings on Thursday. Despite losing 20 contributors from last year's team, the Tigers were ranked No. 5 in the country in the Coaches Poll released by USA Today.

LSU is one of six SEC teams ranked in the top-25 and sit behind Clemson (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2), Alabama (No. 3) and Georgia (No. 4). Other SEC teams to round out the top-25 include Florida (No. 8), Auburn (No. 11) and Texas A&M (No. 13). Of the five other SEC teams in the preseason top-25, only Georgia is not currently on LSU's schedule in 2020.

The Tigers received six first-place votes from coaches, behind only Clemson and Ohio State. LSU was ranked No. 6 in both the coaches and AP poll heading into the 2019 season before its 15-0 quest towards the program's fourth national championship. 

With the Power 5 conferences electing to go different routes in terms of scheduling, it will be interesting to see how the rankings come out each week. The SEC is set to announce its revised all-conference schedule sometime in the next few days while the Big Ten and ACC have already announced its schedules. 

Here are the full top-25 rankings:

1. Clemson (38), 1589
2. Ohio State (17), 1555
3. Alabama (4), 1495
4. Georgia, 1345
5. LSU (6), 1330
6. Oklahoma, 1315
7. Penn State, 1199
8. Florida, 1176
9. Oregon, 1164
10. Notre Dame, 1012
11. Auburn, 898
12. Wisconsin, 887
13. Texas A&M, 807
14. Texas, 703
15. Michigan, 687
16. Oklahoma State, 524
17. Southern California, 521
18. Minnesota, 494
19. North Carolina, 415
20. Utah, 241
21. Central Florida, 232
22. Cincinnati, 229
23. Iowa, 204
24. Virginia Tech, 143
25. Iowa State, 135

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tigermike
Tigermike

Im glad to see LSU getting the respect they really deserve because usually in years past we didnt. Under Les Miles tenure we were lucky to be preseason top 15. Last year LSU laid the foundation to build a dynasty on for years to come.

