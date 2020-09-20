SI.com
LSU Football Ranked No. 6 in AP Poll Ahead of Week One Matchup with Mississippi State

Glen West

LSU enters week one of the all-conference SEC schedule as one of college football's unknown teams but in the ranks of the AP Poll, the Tigers are still among the nation's top teams. As the ACC and Big-12 complete week two of the its season, LSU was ranked No. 6 in the updated AP Poll.

Other SEC teams to be ranked in the top 25 were Alabama (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4), Florida (No. 5), Auburn (No. 8), Texas A&M (No. 10), Tennessee (No. 16) and Kentucky (No. 23).

LSU is preparing for a week one matchup against Mike Leach, Kylin Hill, DJ Costello and a Mississippi State team looking to pull off a program establishing upset for the Tigers. The Bulldogs passing attack will be a good first test for Bo Pelini and the 4-3 attack style defense the Tigers play. 

It's one of the games that ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum will be paying close attention to.

“Mississippi State at LSU,” Finebaum said. “Mike Leach in the SEC, playing the defending national champs. What's interesting about LSU, who is not there? Let's start with Joe Burrow, the two coordinators are gone. It's a complete wipeout and they're still a preseason top 10 and the fans think they're going to do it again. Whether they will or not I'm not too sure. But I really can't wait to see Mike Leach, he has a graduate transfer quarterback from the west coast. It may not decide the national championship but it’s intriguing to say the least.”

Here's a full list of the top 25:

1-Clemson 

2-Alabama 

3-Oklahoma

4-Georgia 

5- Florida 

6-LSU 

7-Notre Dame 

8-Texas and Auburn (tie)

10-Texas A&M 

11-UNC 

12-Miami 

13-UCF 

14-Cincinnati 

15-Oklahoma State 

16-Tennessee 

17-Memphis 

18-BYU 

19-Louisiana 

20-Virginia Tech 

21-Pitt 

22-Army 

23-Kentucky 

24-Louisville 

25-Marshall

