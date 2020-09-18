SI.com
Safety JaCoby Stevens to Wear No. 7 for LSU in 2020, Chris Curry and Damone Clark to Sport No. 18

Glen West

Looks like there will be a No. 7 this year after all. On Friday, LSU announced in a social media post that senior safety JaCoby Stevens would carry on the tradition of wearing the heralded jersey. 

The number was originally given to receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who elected to opt out of the 2020 season in August to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. There was much speculation if the number would even be worn after Chase's decision and on Friday afternoon, the answer became clear. 

Of the returning players on the team, there is nobody more deserving of wearing the No. 7 though there was speculation that Stevens was primed for No. 18. 

"When I look at that jersey, this is what I think about, it's about leaving a legacy where I've been," Stevens said. "On the field and off the field, to affect people at LSU and Baton Rouge."

Instead, the No. 18 will be awarded to running back Chris Curry and linebacker Damone Clark. 

"LSU football means everything to me," Curry said in the social media post. "You've gotta wait and be patient and you gotta show out when your number is called. It just means everything in the world to me.

"Just being from Baton Rouge and dreaming about playing for LSU, I've got the whole Louisiana on my back," Clark added.

Orgeron continues a history of awarding the number to two players, one on offense and one on defense. Last year, it was center Lloyd Cushenberry and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson who wore the award. In 2017, when Orgeron took over as interim coach, defensive end Christian LaCouture and fullback JD Moore wore the number. 

The No. 18 at LSU is historically given to two leaders of the team and both Curry and Clark figure to fit the profile in 2020. Curry will be asked to lead a group of inexperienced but talented running backs while Clark will be one of the anchors of LSU's defense in the 4-3 under Bo Pelini.

 

This story will be updated

