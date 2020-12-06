LSU No Match for No. 1 Alabama as Crimson Tide Make History in 55-17 Win Over Tigers

JaCoby Stevens took a look around the field, utterly confused as he saw Jahleel Billingsley standing all alone in the endzone, with an LSU defender nowhere in sight. The 24-yard touchdown was just one of the defining images of a dominant offensive explosion by No. 1 Alabama in Baton Rouge.

LSU had no answers for Mac Jones, Devonta Smith and Najee Harris as the Crimson Tide offense hung 470 yards and 45 points on the Tigers in the first half to route the purple and gold in Death Valley 55-17.

It was the first time in the Ed Orgeron era that LSU lost consecutive games and the 52 points were the most points ever allowed by the Tigers against the Crimson Tide. The 650 total yards surpassed the 632 yards the defense allowed in the first game of the season against Mississippi State.

The 45 halftime points were also the most an Orgeron led team has given up in the last four years as the team had no answers for Smith and Harris. Harris finished the game with 145 yards and three touchdowns while Smith posted 219 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, eventually finishing the game with 231 through the air, just 23 less than LSU as a team threw for.

His touchdown at the end of the second quarter was the icing on the cake to a dominant half of football.

LSU's defense at one point in the opening half, surrendered two touchdowns on just six plays, both going to Smith for 60+ yard scores. You name it, LSU struggled with it on the defensive side of the ball.

The Tigers allowed the Crimson Tide to score on its first seven possessions, putting up little resistance and allowing explosive play after explosive play in the secondary. Ed Orgeron's reaction on the sidelines after Smith's second straight long touchdown reception was the tipping point.

LSU was beat at the line of scrimmage and wasn't able to apply any pressure on Jones, who completed 20-of-28 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

On the bright side, the LSU offense was able to score against the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2014 and actually moved the ball well for most of the first half. Freshman quarterback TJ Finley took strides in valuing the football, something Orgeron said all week was a point of emphasis for the freshman.

The much maligned offensive line looked much better against Alabama, opening up running lanes for John Emery to pick up 79 yards on the ground, including a 54-yard touchdown. Last but not least, the offense saw significant contribution from its true freshmen Kayshon Boutte and Arik Gilbert.

The question mark heading into the game is who would step up in Terrace Marshall's absence and both had their moments to shine. Gilbert finished with five catches for 29 yards while Boutte tacked on 111 more yards on eight receptions.

LSU's offensive success was pretty much a two drive sweet spot as the Tigers followed consecutive touchdown drives with four straight three-and-outs. Finley was put in third-and-long situations and was eventually replaced by Max Johnson, who was able to lead LSU on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

It'll likely be another long week of practice with an equally explosive offense in No. 6 Florida next on the schedule. The Gators clinched the SEC East on Saturday with a win over Tennessee.