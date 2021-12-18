Report: LSU Football Will Not Retain Linebackers Coach Blake Baker

Another coach has learned his fate with the program as Brian Kelly will not be retaining linebackers coach Blake Baker, according to a report from WAFB's Jacques Doucet.

Baker was hired away from Miami at the very early portion of the 2021 offseason and immediately made a strong impression on the linebackers. Throughout the season, LSU's play in the middle of the field improved by the week.

Senior Damone Clark had a breakout season worthy of All-American consideration under Baker's guidance and has given his coach a ton of credit for his improved play. Baker's help in teaching Clark through film study was one of the big reasons for Clark's improved play.

"I sat down with Coach Baker and he told me just to start over and I'm very appreciative of him," Clark said. "We watched film and he points out different tendencies and pointing out different formations and that's how I'm able to go out there and stay faster because I know the formations and prepared for it.

Baker and Clark quickly formed a strong bond that has carried over on the field and off it as well.

“I give credit to Coach (Blake) Baker. His style of teaching is just different, and he’s able to interact and get the playbook through with all the linebackers."

Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones Jr. also really improved as the season went along under Baker's guidance and instruction.

Coach Brian Kelly is still in search of an offensive and defensive coordinator, with the only major decisions being made on the defensive staff coaching side has been bringing in defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks. It's already been reported that Kelly will not retain passing game coordinator DJ Mangas or running backs coach Kevin Faulk but no official word has been reported on either defensive coordinator Daronte Jones or offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.