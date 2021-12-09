Running Backs Coach Kevin Faulk Not Retained on LSU's Staff

LSU will not be bringing back running backs coach Kevin Faulk according to a report from The Athletic's Brody Miller.

The move opens up the possibility for new associate head coach Frank Wilson to potentially coach the running backs but that decision has not been made. Faulk leaves as one of the most well respected coaches in the locker room since joining the program back in 2018 as the director of player development.

A former three time NFL champion with the New England Patriots and LSU's all time leading rusher, Faulk was promoted to running backs coach ahead of the 2020 season and has coached Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery, Corey Kiner, Armoni Goodwin and Kevontre Bradford over the last few seasons.

There had been a few reports out there that the team intended to hold on to Faulk but coach Brian Kelly is putting his own stamp on the program.

"I have not made any decisions based upon who will stay and who may go. I haven't had any individual conversations with any of them, so any narrative out there is not coming from any conversations that I've had with them," Kelly said. "They are well-respected and I will get an opportunity to vet out all of those coaches. They've done a great job. I know the business, they know the business. There are realities in this business."

LSU brought Wilson back into the fold, who has had plenty of success in coaching some of the best running backs, including Leonard Fournette, over his first six-year stint. The Tigers sent seven running backs to the NFL during Wilson's first stint to the program so one of the benefits in bringing him back is certainly a strong possibility in him coaching up the running backs.