LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Looking to Reshape "Gunslinger" Perception

Garrett Nussmeier doesn't remember exactly how the "gunslinger" mentality got attached to him but it's something he recognizes, likes and yet wants to prove he has more to his game.

The rising redshirt freshman played sparingly in 2021, earning significant playing time in one outing, what turned out to be a loss to Arkansas. In that game and throughout his first year in Baton Rouge, Nussmeier showed flashes of the kind of player LSU hopes will develop into a star caliber talent.

LSU fans that followed the Tigers heard stories of how Nussmeier could fling the football but what's confusing for him is that hasn't always been his M.O. Nussmeier has always viewed himself as a game manager because that's how he was taught the position by his father, longtime quarterbacks coach who is currently with the Dallas Cowboys.

"I think I've learned a lot from last year, getting to play in some real SEC time. I think the biggest thing for me was kind of being more of a manager of an offense," Nussmeier said. "For some reason I got this gunslinger approach. I take some shots but I can't look to do that every play so that's what I've learned, just move the sticks."

It's not that Nussmeier dislikes having that "gunslinger" perception but he's spent the offseason out to prove he's ready to take that next step in his growth as a quarterback. Early in spring camp, Nussmeier has definitely settled for more of those shorter and intermediate routes and has looked like a much more composed and confident player.

Some of that comes with growth and maturity of learning the speed of the college game but the way he's attacked this offseason, changing and improving on his mental approach, has paid dividends five practices in.

"I like it a little bit, I like to throw the ball. My whole life I haven't been a stupid gunslinger. I feel I've always been a game manager and have tried to bring that out a bit more," Nussmeier said. "The main goal when you're playing quarterback is to get a first down and move the sticks. Get the ball moving, get the team rolling and so that's been my mindset."

Nussmeier is in the middle of an extremely deep quarterback room for the second consecutive spring session. This go around there are more expectations for him to compete for a starting job alongside Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels and Walker Howard.

"When you have a room this stacked, it brings the best out of everybody. You don't have a minute to slack off, a rep to miss so it brings the best out of everybody. That's what competition brings, you don't run from it. You attack it and let it make yourself better."

Just one 10 minute conversation it's easy to see the impact this coaching staff is having on the players' mindset. Nussmeier heaped tons of praise on the accountability but also good natured jabbing between him and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan.

Sloan was on Nussmeier plenty during the full two hour practice open to the media, telling Nussmeier multiple times to run when he tucks and goes up field. It's something that the still young and developing quarterback appreciates and he can definitely feel there's a mental shift starting to ripple across the roster.

"I love the way things are going for us, it's a positive mindset," Nussmeier said. "Every single day coach Kelly talks about being in the now. I think we're all getting better at that, next rep, next play and switching our mindsets over to that."