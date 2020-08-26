Report: LSU Football Offensive Line Quarantining Due to COVID-19 Exposure

All but four offensive linemen on the LSU football team are currently in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, the Advocate reports. The outbreak occurs just days into the fall semester as students have started returning to campus for class.

Since students started moving in early last week, the school has reported 47 total positive COVID-19 cases. The athletic department will not release information about specific outbreaks within the various programs. An LSU official did confirm to LSUCountry that the team does plan to practice on Wednesday.

Under SEC guidelines, players who are infected with the virus must self isolate for 10 days and then go an additional 24 hours of showing no symptoms. Players that are exposed to the virus must quarantine for 14 days.

This isn't the first time the LSU program has been affected by COVID-19. Back in June when players first arrived on campus, Sports Illustrated reported as many as 30 players were quarantining after testing positive or coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

As recently as last week, coach Ed Orgeron told media members that there were currently only "two or three" positive cases the program was dealing with since the start of fall camp.

"I do believe we're ahead of most programs because of Shelley [Mullenix] and Jack [Marucci] and the preparation they had for us," Orgeron said. "Our players feel comfortable that they're getting the proper care, our guys don't blink.

"I see the cars around campus, it's fun to see the life, the electricity around campus but wear your masks," Orgeron continued. "Just do the things you're supposed to do. We expect that probably a spike at school is gonna happen but we have to overcome it. We got to flatten it out so Sept. 26 we can play football."

At this time, two players have opted out of the 2020 season, defensive lineman Neil Farrell and safety Kary Vincent. Vincent announced he wants to focus on the 2021 NFL draft while Farrell will want to return to the team in the year.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.