LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Offense Looked "100% Better" in Second Scrimmage, Talks Neil Farrell Return

In LSU's first preseason scrimmage of the 2020 fall camp, the offense had a rough time. From sacks, missed protections and penalties, it wasn't a clean first outing in Tiger Stadium for the purple and gold.

But like coach Ed Orgeron's new book is entitled, the offense "flipped the script" in preseason scrimmage No. 2, as Orgeron said the flow of the scrimmage was tremendously improved. The team is ready to start hitting other guys, something that Orgeron said he could see in the most recent scrimmage.

"I was proud of the offensive attitude, I think coach [Steve] Ensminger did a great job of getting his guys fired up," Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday. "We came out and ran the ball very well, I thought the defense bounced back and it was a great scrimmage but now it's time to play somebody else.

"We looked 100% better on pass protection, there wasn't as many sacks, wasn't as many busts and I thought the offensive line had a great day."

Orgeron mentioned the leadership and poise shown by sophomore Dare Rosenthal has been one of the surprises of camp so far.

LSU also gained a big piece on Monday when news broke that senior defensive lineman Neil Farrell elected to return to school after being away from the team for a month. Farrell had initially opted out to be with a sick family member who had contracted COVID-19 but ultimately elected to return once that family member's condition improved.

"Obviously Neil's a part of our family, a great young man. He made a family decision to go home which we honored but he felt that everything was taken care of," Orgeron said. "We welcomed him back, he's gonna have to do some work to get in better shape than he is right now. I think that he can add some depth to the interior defensive line, which we need."

Now that he's back, Farrell joins a loaded group on the interior in particular as Joe Evans has impressed since making the switch from offense a few weeks back and of course, Glen Logan, Siaki Ika, Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory provide solid depth.