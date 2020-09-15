SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Offense Looked "100% Better" in Second Scrimmage, Talks Neil Farrell Return

Glen West

In LSU's first preseason scrimmage of the 2020 fall camp, the offense had a rough time. From sacks, missed protections and penalties, it wasn't a clean first outing in Tiger Stadium for the purple and gold.

But like coach Ed Orgeron's new book is entitled, the offense "flipped the script" in preseason scrimmage No. 2, as Orgeron said the flow of the scrimmage was tremendously improved. The team is ready to start hitting other guys, something that Orgeron said he could see in the most recent scrimmage.

"I was proud of the offensive attitude, I think coach [Steve] Ensminger did a great job of getting his guys fired up," Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday. "We came out and ran the ball very well, I thought the defense bounced back and it was a great scrimmage but now it's time to play somebody else. 

"We looked 100% better on pass protection, there wasn't as many sacks, wasn't as many busts and I thought the offensive line had a great day." 

Orgeron mentioned the leadership and poise shown by sophomore Dare Rosenthal has been one of the surprises of camp so far. 

LSU also gained a big piece on Monday when news broke that senior defensive lineman Neil Farrell elected to return to school after being away from the team for a month. Farrell had initially opted out to be with a sick family member who had contracted COVID-19 but ultimately elected to return once that family member's condition improved.

"Obviously Neil's a part of our family, a great young man. He made a family decision to go home which we honored but he felt that everything was taken care of," Orgeron said. "We welcomed him back, he's gonna have to do some work to get in better shape than he is right now. I think that he can add some depth to the interior defensive line, which we need."

Now that he's back, Farrell joins a loaded group on the interior in particular as Joe Evans has impressed since making the switch from offense a few weeks back and of course, Glen Logan, Siaki Ika, Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory provide solid depth.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: LSU Football Defensive Lineman Neil Farrell Planning to Opt Back in to 2020 Season

Tigers get major addition to defensive line back with senior Farrell coming back

Glen West

by

Smitty79

Even During COVID-19, It's Important for Recruits to Unofficially Visit LSU Football Campus

Recruits visiting Baton Rouge last weekend learned the culture of LSU, a valuable experience

Brian Smith

by

Glen West

2022 Recruit Kanaya Charlton Talks Coming From Education First Background, LSU Football Offer

Charlton has only played football for four years, credits mother with getting him into sports

Glen West

How Did Joe Burrow, Other Former LSU Tigers Fare in Week One NFL Matchups?

Burrow scampers for running score while Jamal Adams, Patrick Queen have successful debuts with new teams

Glen West

LSU Football Ranked No. 6 in AP Top 25 After Week One Matchups in ACC, Big-12

Tigers not the only Louisiana school to crack top 25

Glen West

LSU 2021 Commit Corey Kiner Off to Historic Start to Senior Season, “100% Committed” to Tigers

Kiner talks relationship with 2021 class and excitement to get to LSU

Glen West

LSU Football Linebacker Jabril Cox Ready to Prove He Belongs in the SEC

Potential first round never considered opting out, said he wouldn’t have improved as a player

Glen West

by

Glen West

Medical Experts Offer Differing Opinions on Whether LSU, College Football Should Have Fans in 2020

LSU will adjust Gameday guidelines based on how early games are handled

Glen West

Fundamentals a Major Area of Focus for LSU Football During Fall Camp

Ed Orgeron talks importance of hitting during fall camp

Glen West

by

Glen West

2022 Recruit Malik Agbo Updates Recruitment, Message from LSU Football on Sept. 1

Agbo says bond with LSU staff among the closest he has in recruiting

Glen West