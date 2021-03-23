LSU Football Offense Missing Two Prominent Pieces in Spring Practice

LSU is moving forward this spring with two signifcant pieces of its offense limited in practice according to Ed Orgeron. Both veteran running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery have been limited in what they can do because of separate injuries.

Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday that Emery has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and hasn't been able to fully participate while Davis-Price has also been hurt during most of the spring session, though no specifics were given on what his injury is.

With both players out for LSU's scrimmage this past Saturday, rising sophomore Kevontre Bradford was the only available healthy scholarship running back for the scrimmage. Bradford's role increased down the stretch of the 2020 season, including the go ahead touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against Florida.

Orgeron also said that because options were so limited, walk on Corren Norman handled 39 carries in the first scrimmage while receivers Jontre Kirklin and Trey Palmer also pitched in. The team is still waiting on its pair of freshmen running backs Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin to arrive on campus, which will help fill out the running back depth chart.

Kiner and Goodwin are electric athletes in their own rights and could very well push the two veterans for playing time, especially if neither Emery or Davis-Price are healthy enough to leave a lasting first impression on the news offensive staff.

Both are set to get to campus in the summer so until Emery or Davis-Price's injury status improve, the Tigers won't really get a good feel for how the group looks this spring. Orgeron did say that he's expecting major improvement from both Davis-Price and Emery this season and believes Emery is "coming back well" from his injury.

