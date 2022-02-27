LSU Offensive Coaches Provide Thoughts on Quarterback Room

There are no preconceived notions from this coaching staff about the 2022 LSU roster. This spring is going to be an absolute battle in terms of competition at a number of positions including the most important on the field, the quarterback.

When Brian Kelly convinced senior Myles Brennan to remove his name from the transfer portal and return to school for one last season, there was a logical theory that he'd be given every opportunity to win the starting job. In talks with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, there is no such allusion as both are walking into this spring ready for a three man battle at quarterback.

Redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard will absolutely earn their fair share of opportunities, with the offensive staff having a blueprint in what the ideal quarterback will be able to do well under center at LSU.

There are three key traits that Denbrock and the offensive staff are looking for in who will line up at quarterback come fall. The first is arm talent, second is athleticism and being able to make plays with their feet when a play falls apart while the third is the football IQ.

These are all traits that Brennan, Nussmeier and Howard have shown immense potential of in high school and in Brennan and Nussmeier's case in college as well. One key element that Denbrock did mention several times throughout his conversation with the media is how much he and Kelly value a quarterback who can scramble and make plays when the pocket breaks down.

"The different defensive looks, the multiplicity of looks at this level, understanding protections. We ask our quarterback to know how to protect himself and change the protection if he needs to," Denbrock said. "Spring football is going to be a little bit of us figuring out exactly what we can be and what we can become throughout the process of building this offense."

Denbrock and the offensive staff can't officially begin working with these players on the field until March 24. Until then it's been meetings and watching workouts that have been the primary points of communication with the three quarterbacks.

With the staff also currently in the middle of putting a playbook together, it will be difficult to decipher what each player does well until spring ball really heats up. The primary focus has been putting together versatile schemes and easy enough language that all of the players can understand and execute.

"We haven't had an opportunity to really be out on the field and work with these guys all that much yet, but it's coming, which is good," Denbrock said. "So, we can really gauge where that's at, and then through giving the quarterbacks the information they need to be successful, give them opportunities within the spring to kind of show who really fits into what we're best at doing. And, let that competition play its way out and make sure that the best guy is out there giving us the best chance to win."

For Sloan the most important component the next few weeks will provide is continuing to develop a strong rapport with each player. Having that foundation of trust come spring ball will allow Sloan and the players to be completely honest about where the improvement needs to come and what situations are the best for each individual to have success.

"I think right now what I'm focused on is the relationships with each one. Making sure they know me and I know them," Sloan said. "Because that's where it's gonna start, that's gonna be the foundation for helping them develop on the field and off the field. Finding their strengths and weaknesses and making sure they understand that so we can have communication on what can make them the absolute best that they can be."