Will Campbell, Bo Bordelon Show Skillset at LSU's Offensive Line Camp in Front Of Staff

As part of the Tigers' offensive line camp this past weekend, not only was it a first opportunity for new offensive line coach Brad Davis to observe (from a distance) but a few LSU commits were able to perform in front of the staff as well.

Neville High School's Will Campbell and Newman's Bo Bordelon were both in attendance for Saturday's camp and showed off a variety of physical traits that make for a strong part of the Tigers' 2022 class to this point. The duo account for a small but significant portion of the class thus far as Davis looks to immediately leave an imprint on the offensive line moving forward.

Campbell and Bordelon were paired in the same group during the camp and each had positive days in the 1v1 portion of the camp as well. One of the highlights of the day was Campbell's matchup with Madison Prep edge rusher Quency Wiggins, who has offers from LSU, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Arkansas.

It was a great back and forth with both Wiggins and Campbell having their moments of success. Campbell is not just one of the top prospects in Louisiana but in the country, making it a headline commitment for an offensive line that undoubtedly needs to improve over the next several years. Both Campbell and Bordelon also have great relationships with quarterback Walker Howard, who they both hope to be protecting at some point while at LSU.

“I've been down to his house, he came to the beach with me and my family so we've become real close and talk to each other pretty much everyday," Campbell said about his relationship with Howard. "It means a little bit because we are close and he reminds me all the time that he wants me blocking for him so there's for sure an influence there."

Offensive line will be a key position to add depth in this class, especially after the recent decommitment of Lucas Taylor, dropping the Tigers back down to 12 players in the class. LSU also reportedly made a strong impression on elite offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks, who was in town this week as well. It would be a tremendous addition to a group that's expected to lose the majority of its starting unit a season ago.