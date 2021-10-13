LSU Offensive Line Knows it Has Hands Full With Elite Pass Rushing Duo for Florida

Nearly every week LSU center Liam Shanahan has been asked what the offensive line can do to show improvement. The fifth year senior transfer from Harvard is part of a group that understands it hasn't lived up to the expectations when they all elected to return for the 2021 season.

All the players have faced scrutiny this season because of the inconsistency up front in protecting Max Johnson and creating running lanes for the LSU backs. The message for all of the players in the locker room is to just keep pushing forward as best they can, facing a difficult six game schedule where the program will run into five teams currently in the AP top 25.

"In terms of scrutiny, at least for me and my teammates, I don't really try to pay attention to anything that's being said outside of this building," Shanahan said. "Something that Coach O says and something that I really believe in is the only people that can control the outcome of our games and our season are the people in this building."

It all starts with No. 20 Florida this weekend in Death Valley for an 11 a.m. kickoff with the Gators. LSU has had some success against the Florida program, winning the last two in mesmerizing fashion. But this Gators team will return two of the best pass rushers in the conference in Zachary Carter and Brenton Cox Jr.

The two have combined for 12 sacks on the season and 16 tackles for a loss, forming one of the most lethal combos in the country. Shanahan remembers both players quite well and knows it'll be a challenge for this offense.

"They're good players between those two and then some other guys they've got. They're a really talented bunch," Shanahan said. "I remember both those guys from our game last year so it's going to be a challenge for us. It's going to be something that we have to put it together this week and be ready to play our best game on Saturday."

It wouldn't be a bit surprising to see LSU try to rely on the run and control the clock early in the game, particularly with star receiver Kayshon Boutte out for the season. While the Tigers have very capable young receivers who have already shown flashes of excellence, the truth is that quarterback Max Johnson will need to rediscover what this passing offense looks like without Boutte.

Jack Bech, Deion Smith, Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers are all primed for increased roles but leaning on veteran Tyrion Davis-Price, who's coming off a 147-yard performance against Kentucky could be the strategy. Establishing that run will give Johnson more time to figure out what this offense can do without Boutte through the air.

If that is the case, Shanahan and the o-line must do its best to set the tone at the line of scrimmage against a very physical group.

"We just have to keep doing everything we can to make it easier on him so he can just play more free and more comfortably and confidently," Shanahan said.