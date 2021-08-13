LSU Coach Brad Davis Bringing Aggression to Offensive Line Identity

When Ed Orgeron was able to lure offensive line coach Brad Davis away from Arkansas, it was seen as a move that would improve the Tigers not just in recruiting but in player development as well.

Davis came in with a strong track record of being able to get the best out of all his players along the offensive line, whether a starter or third string prospect. Orgeron knew that after a struggle in 2020 and even more questions facing the depth of this unit in the offseason, that development needed to rapidly improve.

Returning a veteran starting unit was a good start but this was a group that had its struggles with consistency as well. Though he's only been with the program since the middle of June, center Liam Shanahan says the culture has already started to change with this group.

"Something he's done coming in is really stress development from top to bottom within the room," Shanahan said. "He's forced everyone to get out of their comfort zone, push themselves. He's good at fostering an environment of competition and really just constant improvement."

Davis has brought with him a culture of aggression that's a point of emphasis with this offensive line, one the players have all taken a liking too. Left tackle Cam Wire is just getting used to the idea of being a first team player after the departure of Dare Rosenthal earlier this offseason.

The Tigers have liked Wire in that spot for quite some time now but there's almost a tough love mindset that Davis brings to this group, one that Wire and the other players really appreciate.

"It's sinking into the o-line room, he pushes everybody to be better from the first string to the second string," Wire said. "He knows injuries come along with this game and everybody needs to be able to play on the field. He really tries to bring the best out of all of us. It's a little bit of tough love but we appreciate it though."

One of the weaknesses that came along with this unit in 2020 was inconsistency in the run game. There were times where the Tigers were able to open holes for Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery and others where it was an immense struggle.

That aggression that Davis preaches with the offensive linemen has really helped Shanahan unlock another part of his game, including how to improve as a run blocker.

"I feel like I'm trying to improve in the run game, be a little more aggressive and that's something that coach Davis has come in and preached," Shanahan said.

"It's important to improve our run game because that's our bread and butter, Wire added. "We're in the SEC so we're supposed to be able to run the ball and that's something we needed to get better at. I feel like coach Brad Davis has done a really good job at helping us get better at running the ball."

For the most part this offensive line seems set with both Shanahan and Wire being significant components of the rotation. But there's still competition that exists within the group as players like Charles Turner, Anthony Bradford and Garrett Dellinger have all drawn rave reviews from players and coaches this fall.

"Whenever there's a new head man in the room, it's a clean slate for everyone," Shanahan said. "Every day, everyone's going out there trying to earn their spot. You have to be on your game and be ready to get the team better."