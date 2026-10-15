LSU's Offensive Line Struggles Have Become Impossible to Overlook

The LSU Tigers are re-evaluating everything right now. After a 4-1 start, LSU was heating up and making a strong push for the top of the SEC.

The momentum was quickly halted after a stunning overtime loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. It marked the Tigers' second road loss and pushed their College Football Playoff hopes to the brink.

As LSU is trying to put out multiple fires off the field, there are some concerns on the field.

An Offensive Line Problem

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Braelin Moore (61) and Bo Bordelon. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU secured Jordan Seaton this offseason, who was the highest-rated lineman in the transfer portal. While his play hasn't been disappointing, the offensive line has underperformed this year. The Tigers' interior protection and blocking inconsistencies are limiting the offense's ceiling.

William Satterwhite II received LSU's fifth-worst grade (55.1) from Pro Football Focus on Saturday. He played every snap over Bo Bordelon but received a 54.8 run-blocking grade and a 46.7 pass-protection grade. He allowed one sack and three quarterback hurries.

Right guard Aliou Bah received a season-low grade of 53.5 on Saturday. He still hasn't graded above 70 this season.

The offensive line didn't play well enough on Saturday. LSU managed 94 rushing yards, and Sam Leavitt was sacked three times. This led to offensive inconsistencies, including in the red zone. Lane Kiffin talked about the red zone issues.

"A lot of the time, we're just missing plays. I know that sounds really general, whether it's a guy open in the end zone and we don't see him we flush over here or we miss a block here," Kiffin said. "So it's a problem. I think things happen fast in the red zone sometimes. Sam's done some really good things in the red zone and then he's missed a couple of guys."

Kiffin hasn't made a permanent change up front yet, but that could change soon. The offensive line is one of the few positions where LSU hasn't suffered serious injuries, but the play hasn't been adequate.

Obviously, the offensive line impacts the rest of the unit. If Leavitt is constantly under pressure, the Tigers can't create explosive plays. If Jones can't find running lanes, defenses can restrict LSU's capabilities.

The Tigers are talented offensively, but the inconsistencies are becoming an issue. They had multiple opportunities to close out Saturday's game, but they came up short.

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