LSU Must Find a Way to Finish Games Without Relying on Explosive Plays

LSU has shown it can move the ball in chunks, but still needs to prove it can sustain drives when opponents know they are looking to bleed out the clock.

The problem is not a lack of offensive production. LSU entered Saturday against Kentucky averaging 547.8 yards per game, leading the SEC in total offense. However, the Tigers' 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky showed that producing yards and finishing games are two separate tasks.

LSU had opportunities to close out the game in Lexington, but a late fumble helped Kentucky stay alive. The loss raised questions about how consistently the Tigers can execute when opposing defenses begin to bear down.

That does not necessarily mean LSU needs to abandon its approach to late-game play-calling. It just means the Tigers need to prove they can execute it without putting themselves in difficult situations.

LSU Has Shown It Can Move the Football Without Big Plays

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Elijah Barnes (0) attempts to tackle LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' offensive production against Kentucky showed that they do not have to depend on explosive plays.

LSU opened the game with a 14-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a field goal. The Tigers followed with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive before putting together another 14-play, 75-yard possession that ended with a touchdown strike from Sam Leavitt to Jackson Harris.

Those drives showed that LSU can move the chains through a combination of running the ball, short completions and consistent execution.

LSU finished with 26 first downs against Kentucky, while Leavitt completed 25 of 34 passes for 275 yards. The numbers suggest the offense was capable of sustaining lengthy drives, even though the Tigers ultimately came up short.

The challenge is maintaining that efficiency when opponents begin anticipating what LSU wants to do.

Late-Game Execution Has Become the Bigger Question

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kentucky loss was not the first time LSU struggled to finish a close SEC game.

Against Ole Miss on Sept. 19, LSU erased a 17-point deficit and tied the game at 24 with 11:21 remaining. The Tigers had found ways to move the football and recover from a difficult start, but Ole Miss answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive that ran more than five minutes off the clock.

LSU eventually lost 32-24 after an interception on fourth-and-six ended its final scoring opportunity. The sequence against the Rebels showed how narrow the margin can become when a team needs to produce under pressure late in a game.

The Kentucky loss presented a different problem. LSU took a 27-24 lead with 9:50 remaining after Jackson Harris threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Roman Mothershed. However, the Tigers later lost possession when Leavitt fumbled while being sacked on second-and-six from the LSU 28-yard line with 4:11 remaining.

Kentucky eventually tied the game and won in overtime.

These two losses do not prove that LSU consistently becomes too conservative late in games. But they do show that the Tigers have struggled to finish two close SEC road contests.

Offensive Production Has To Equal Wins

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) congratulates tight end Zach Grace (44) after he scored a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers can move the football. They can generate explosive plays and score against quality opponents. The next step is proving that it can close out games without needing another highlight play to save a possession.

Conservative play calling might not be the primary cause of LSU's late-game struggles, but the pattern deserves attention. LSU had opportunities to win both games, but it did not make enough plays in the closing minutes to finish the job.

For the Tigers, the answer is not necessarily more aggressive play-calling. It is better execution when the stakes are highest: protecting the football, staying ahead of the chains and converting the downs that keep a drive alive.

Explosive plays will always be valuable, but they cannot be the foundation of every successful drive. If LSU wants to establish itself as a consistent SEC contender, the Tigers must show they can move the chains when the defense expects them to, manage the clock and finish games without mistakes.

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