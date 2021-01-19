LSU Offensive Staff Continuing to Fill Out as Tigers Return Entire Offensive Line

As the coaching carousel continues to spin for the Tigers, the 2021 offensive staff is becoming a bit more clear. On Monday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron appeared on WWL radio in New Orleans and revealed that the Tigers would be bringing back offensive analyst Jorge Munoz to the program.

Munoz was with the Tigers during the 2019 national championship and was one of the coaches who quarterback Joe Burrow asked to be in attendance when he won the Heisman Trophy. He served as an offensive analyst in 2019 before following Dave Aranda to Baylor for the 2020 season as the passing game coordinator.

"Jorge feels like a full time coach, the job that he did with us, him and James Cregg did the protections on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was very instrumental," Orgeron said on Off the Bench Tuesday. "He gave us a winning edge with game winning thoughts, helped me with game management and knows the quarterback play, knows the Saints offense. Along with James and DJ, we've got three guys who were here for that championship run and know that offense."

Orgeron also revealed that analyst Russ Callaway would be returning for a second straight season and his son, Parker, would also be joining the program as an analyst. Of course, LSU made the biggest hires to date official last week by bringing offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas aboard last week.

Bringing back Munoz and Mangas points to a conserted effort to get the offense back on the level that made the 2019 season so special. Getting as many familiar faces in the room from that season to try and pull it off is a good first step.

It'll also help that a number of veterans are returning to the program in 2021 as well. Offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal became the last starter on the offensive line to announce his return on Monday evening.

The Tigers previously received word that Liam Shanahan, Chasen Hines, Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus will all return as well, making for a veteran group up front for the purple and gold. In total, there are 11 veterans who will be back in 2021.

"It feels great. We have the chance to have an excellent foundation for a great team," Orgeron said. "To get both the offensive and defensive line, you gotta praise the coaches and the guys around the office. And again I told you about those po boys and they worked on the offensive line."

LSU will hope for improved chemistry and development up front to make for a more consistent offense, which is something Peetz referenced in his opening press conference.

"We have this offensive line back and this is big. We talked about the roster a lot when I came up here last week," Peetz said. "We have competitive kids. We have guys that are hungry. You don’t come to LSU unless you want to compete. We have skill positions that can stretch the field. We have running backs that can run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield and stretch it, and we have guys that just want to compete. That’s the thing that’s been over and over meeting with these guys: they want an opportunity to compete and they want to get better.”