    • October 23, 2021
    Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football at No. 12 Ole Miss

    Expect plenty of offense as Tigers look to take sixth straight from Rebels
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    Pregame

    Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is going through warmups. Coach Lane Kiffin had said this week that Corral was pretty beat up from the Tennessee game. LSU has been preparing for Corral all week.

    LSU enters this game riding plenty of momentum on both sides of the ball. The Tigers won the turnover battle with a plus four mark and have found some consistency with their running attack on offense. 

    For an explosive offense like Ole Miss, it's foolish to think LSU will completely shut it down. But creating turnovers and controlling the clock by establishing a running attack will greatly benefit the efforts in keeping this game within striking distance. 

    Coach Ed Orgeron talked about the importance of making a few of those game altering plays but being versatile with the substitutions is also of utmost importance against a fast paced offense.

    “We’re going to have to play two units,” Orgeron said. “But the key to that is to rotate early, not to wait until they’re tired. We got to rotate early so our guys can go 60 minutes.”

    This is a big game for the Rebels as tickets have sold out for Eli Manning's jersey retirement ceremony. With Arch Manning also in attendance, the Grove will absolutely be rocking. Manning talked about his excitement for seeing Ole Miss at a packed level on Friday night.

    "I know Oxford real well, we have a house there so it's kind of like a second home. I'm excited to get back and watch a good game. Should be a lot of scoring tomorrow."

    Captains for the game have been announced:


    Coach O and the Tigers have arrived in Oxford.

    Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football at No. 12 Ole Miss

