Observations from LSU Football's Final 2020 Showdown With Ole Miss

LSU-Ole Miss figured to be an entertaining battle but the craziness that ensued was a bit more than anyone probably could've hoped for.

Between a defensive performance both equally parts stunning and mediocre and an SEC record, this 53-48 shootout had it all. Here were a few key takeaways from the Tigers season finale win over the Rebels and what it means for the future of the program.

Kayshon Boutte is the Next in Line

One by one, former LSU players said it on social media, headlined by Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. The pair gave very similar sentiments with the same message.

Kayshon Boutte is the next in line and the true freshman receiver proved it with one of the great receiving performances the conference has ever seen. Boutte recorded 14 receptions for an SEC record 308 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' 53-48 win over Ole Miss.

"He catches the go route about as good as anybody I've seen," Orgeron said. "He's learned our offense, he runs good routes and he catches all the balls we're throwing to him. I think he's gonna be one of the great players we have here at LSU."

Boutte had actually twisted his ankle on the drive before what would become the 45-yard game winning catch and run. It was something quarterback Max Johnson was completely unaware of and it certainly didn't look to bother him as he trotted in the endzone for that electrifying score.

Moments like that final touchdown are ones that Boutte believes he's built for and was proud that he fought through some discomfort to make the play.

"It's a great feeling, I was hurting but I was like, I can't quit now. I've gotta push through.' It's a good feeling when the game is in your hands," Boutte said.

The chemistry he's built with Max Johnson has been particularly impressive and he's also developed it with TJ Finley as well. According to Boutte, it's a chemistry that started during the offseason and now that all three are seeing starting time, has only developed even more.

That should bode well for the future of the program as the markings of a true No. 1 receiver is one who can be relied on no matter who's behind center or what the situation.

"Throughout the season, we've progressed, got close. When Max was getting the start we put in more work, catching balls and all I can say it's hard work paying off," Boutte said. "My goal coming in was to be wide receiver No. 1 and throughout these past three weeks I worked hard to get there."

Season Finale Brings Best and the Worst Out of LSU Defense

We saw the best and the worst of the LSU defense on Saturday but ultimately it was the positives that outweighed the negatives for the Tigers. The six turnovers the unit forced on Matt Corral were by far a season high and LSU needed every single one of them.

Because out of the 17 total drives for Lane Kiffin and company on Saturday, there were only three punts meaning that whenever LSU wasn't creating a turnover, Ole Miss was scoring a touchdown. Jay Ward recorded two interceptions including a pick six. Jabril Cox, Ali Gaye and Todd Harris all added one a piece.

And finally it was a pair of seniors, Neil Farrell and JaCoby Stevens who made the plays of the game with a sack on the second to last possession and a fumble recovery that ended the game.

"That meant a lot," Orgeron said of those final two plays. "I'm very proud of both of those guys. It's something they can hang their hat on and walk away proud."

For Stevens, the senior leader of the defense to come away with a play like that on the final play of his career was a bittersweet moment and one he'll cherish for a long time.

“I’m at a loss of words for that moment. That’s a way to end a career,” Stevens said. “All I can think about is everything I experienced here for four years. To go out that way is really special.”

"We knew he [Corral] was gonna give the ball to us, we just had to attack the gameplan and when plays were there to be made we had to make them. I know we gave up some stuff towards the end but we've got a lot of younger guys here."

While the positives won out, there's no denying that this was a far from stellar performance. Even with the six turnovers forced, unit still allowed seven touchdowns and 558 yards of total offense. Six of the seven touchdowns were scored in under three minutes.

It likely was the swan song performance for the defense under Bo Pelini as Orgeron and the coaching staff will now have an important decision ahead of them. He was able to pivot from Matt Canada four years ago and two years later, turn LSU into the most explosive offense in college football history.

Can he do it again but this time for the defense? The hire he makes next will be the most important of his career at LSU and will be the storyline to follow in the coming weeks.