On Campus Visits Will Be Critical for LSU Football This Summer

The Tigers are on their way to having another bumper crop of recruits. This upcoming June’s official visits will be a big part of whether LSU brings in a truly elite group of 2022 signees.

Currently, LSU holds 11 commitments from class of 2022 prospects. From that list, there is one quarterback, three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, one defensive tackle, and three cornerbacks. It’s a great start.

LSU will likely focus more of its recruiting efforts closer to home with a great in-state prospect base to recruit from, plus the obvious issues with the pandemic still in play. Now, with the NCAA expecting to open up official visits this upcoming June, LSU has a chance to add to its already impressive recruiting haul. There will need to be specific steps taken for that to happen, however.

The class of 2022 is a special one within the state of Louisiana. There’s no position that LSU cannot find a local product to help build its future rosters. Further, with COVID-19 implications, recruiting closer to Baton Rouge makes logistical sense. Let’s take a look at some players and concepts that the Tigers will likely take to build the remaining facets of its 2022 recruiting class and could be June official visitors.

In-State Priorities

This list was, is and will be a top priority all the way through national signing day. LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff are after several highly touted Louisiana prospects not yet committed to the Tigers. With LSU’s recruiting momentum going strong, it would be big news if any of the following prospects announced they were officially visiting LSU in June, as each player is a major priority recruiting target for the Tigers coaching staff:

Le’Veon Moss, RB, 6-0, 190, Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma

Shazz Preston, WR, 6-0, 190, St. James (La.) High School

Emory Jones, OL, 6-4, 330, Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic

Jacoby Mathews, S, 6-1, 200, Ponchatoula (La.) High School

Kendrick Law, WR/DB, 5-11, 185, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve

J’Mond Tapp, DE, 6-3, 245, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic

Now, there are still other in-state prospects that Orgeron and his staff would love to sign, but the aforementioned six players are unquestionably elite prospects. In all honesty, that list could go 10 deep without much hesitation. With that stated, if the Tigers land all six prospects above, it’s not out of the question that LSU ends up with another top three recruiting class overall.

In-State Flip?

Alabama is the one program that comes into Louisiana and has success recruiting Louisiana prospects. The one committed prospect the ‘Tide earned to date would be defensive end Walter Bob. He committed back on February 4, so he’s a long-time commitment, but that does not mean LSU will not try and go after him.

Recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint. Just keep this in-state defensive end in the back of your minds, Tigers fans. He’s a talented prospect and one that LSU could make a run at, perhaps as early as this summer with an official visit. It’s just hard to predict, regardless of what LSU and/or Bob plan to do as of today.

LSU already racked up one out of state visitor, and he’s likely just the beginning to what could be a big June for the Tigers.

One Official Visitor For June 4th

Kelvin Banks, OT, 6-5, 300, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek

Banks is one of the Houston areas most highly coveted prospects, and he’s set to visit Baton Rouge. He already set his five official visits: LSU (June 4), Oregon (June 8), Oklahoma State (June 16), Texas (June 18) and Texas A&M (June 24).

The Tigers are definitely in need of talented offensive tackles, and Banks would be an excellent addition to the LSU class of 2022. He’s a long and athletic prospect that could develop into a big-time college player.

Banks also represents the extension of Louisiana, as Houston is always a priority for LSU. It’s a talent-rich area that’s growing leaps and bounds, so LSU is likely to continue to hammer the greater Houston area.

Out of State Targets

This is where the situation gets murky. LSU certainly offered players Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., but again, with COVID-19 still in play, it’s difficult to project if and when players from outside the Deep South will make it to Baton Rouge. With that in mind, here are 10 prospects from Dixie to keep a close eye on:

Evan Stewart, WR, 6-0, 175, Frisco (Texas) Liberty

Jake Johnson, TE, 6-5, 215, Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County

Devon Campbell, OL, 6-4, 330, Arlington (Texas) Bowie

Tyler Booker, OL, 6-4, 315, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Shemar Stewart, DE, 6-5, 245, Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace

Walter Nolen, DT, 6-4, 300, Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict

Jaheim Oatis, DT, 6-4, 350, Columbia (Miss.) High School

Denver Harris, CB, 6-1, 180, Houston (Texas) North Shore

Earl Little, CB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage

Julian Humphrey, CB, 6-1, 185, Houston (Texas) Clear Lake

From the above list, it’s nearly impossible to say which players are the most likely to end up at LSU, but all of them are certainly coveted by the Tigers coaching staff. It would be surprising if at least a couple of these prospects do not sojourn to Baton Rouge during the month of June.

Final Thoughts

LSU is in a unique position with all of the in-state talent close by, and LSU has done a tremendous job of recruiting the state of Texas to date, as a special note. If the Tigers can land the majority of the primary in-state targets, in conjunction with a handful of prospects from states like Texas, plus maybe a prospect or two from Florida, the Tigers will land another excellent recruiting class. Of course, the official visits are where it begins.

Visiting Baton Rouge is different than anything else for most, if not all, of the prospects listed above will experience. LSU has a lot to sell and the Tigers coaching staff knows how to recruit. Pay close attention to which prospects line up visits with LSU over the next month or two. It’s going to be pivotal in determining how LSU’s recruiting class shakes out come national signing day.