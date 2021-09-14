What LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said About Central Michigan Matchup

LSU and Ed Orgeron are no strangers to Jim McElwain coached teams. During the first two years, first as the interim coach and then as the head coach, Orgeron faced McElwain's Florida teams, coming out on the other side with one win and one loss.

Both games essentially came down to one play, a one-yard LSU run that was stuffed by the Florida defense in 2016 and a missed extra point from Florida that would've tied the game in the third quarter the next year.

"They were some tough games, both of the games we played came down to the final play," Orgeron said of McElwain coached Florida teams. My interim year we didn't play very well, we fumbled the ball and still had a chance to win on the last play. Then we went back down to Florida the game after the Troy loss and very tough game. Both came down to the last play."

Both Florida games were important to Orgeron's early years in charge. And now, LSU will face a Central Michigan team this week that's had an impressive two week start to the 2021 season under McElwain. The Chippewas are coming off a narrow 10 point loss to Missouri in the season opener followed by a 45-0 route of FCS opponent Robert Morris.

Offensively, they're led through the running attack, primarily running back Lew Nichols who has rushed for 214 yards in his first two games of the season. However, Orgeron is impressed with this offensive line that has consistently opened up holes for the Central Michigan rushing attack, helping the offense rush for 242 yards a contest.

"Spread offense, very well coached football team, a physical football team, 242 yards per game rushing, a really good offense," Orgeron said. "Led by a strong offensive line, really great protections and schemes.

"I think they run the ball very hard. They make yards after contact, they hardly go down on first contact. I went and watched their first two games and their offensive line is very good, have great schemes. They attack you, they play fast, offensive line comes off the ball well and the running backs run the ball very low and hard."

On defense, the Chippewas run a 4-2-5 scheme and led by 2020 co-MAC defensive player of the year Troy Hairston, who Orgeron says plays "with his hair on fire."

This will be a good opponent to see just how well the defensive line has handled the corrections in the run defense that were such a disappointment in the UCLA opener. With no John Emery and possibly Armoni Goodwin as well, much of the ball carrying duties will fall on Tyrion Davis-Price and Corey Kiner, though Orgeron does believe Kevontre Bradford will also be eligible.

The offensive line has just not lived up to expectations in any way, shape or form and with possibly getting Chasen Hines and Austin Deculus back, this group will need to start opening up some lanes for the running backs.

If the protection issues on offense can be start to show signs of improvement against Central Michigan, it'll give this group some semblance of confidence heading into the SEC opener against Mississippi State.