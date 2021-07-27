LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Looks Forward to 2021 Fall Camp Beginning Next Week

The start of fall camp every year is usually the pinpojnt date to the start of the season. For nearly a month before the season, the Tigers will hold practices and if there's a season to follow the battles on both sides of the line of scrimmage, it's this year.

LSU reports for fall camp on Aug. 5, with practices set to start on Aug. 6 ahead of the 2021 season. Walkthroughs, meetings, installation will all be important components of fall camp but coach Ed Orgeron said there will be no two a days as the team has showed up in exemplary shape.

The program will have four intrasquad preseason games to prepare for the opener against UCLA and the grind that the 2021 season is sure to bring with it.

"This is about building the foundation of our football team," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "30 days to get the LSU Tigers ready and when it comes to game week, we're going to focus on the team we're playing, take it one game at a time."



Quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, linebacker and safety are just a few of the positions where there isn't a good sense of who will earn the most playing time come the Sept. 4 start of the season. After an eventful week of SEC media days, where the addition of Texas and Oklahoma wound up stealing the show, the position battles at LSU will be fascinating to watch unfold.

The one message that Orgeron and the coaching staff want to get across to the players is that the depth chart is rarely ever settled. There's always opportunity to earn playing time if the players perform well in practice.

"We tell our guys our depth chart is etched in sand, I wanna see our guys compete," Orgeron said. "Obviously the quarterback position is a big position. But every position I wanna see our guys getting better and competing. Throughout the season, we need everone to battle."