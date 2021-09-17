LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Gives Final Updates Ahead of Central Michigan Game

LSU will be getting right tackle Austin Deculus and right guard Chasen Hines back for this weekend's matchup with Central Michigan, Ed Orgeron said. Getting both players back is a big boost for this offense that is facing a sneaky good team in Death Valley before the start of SEC play.

Both Deculus and Hines will be needed if LSU hopes to up the tempo of its offense, which was a primary focus with the Tigers this week in practice. Unfortanetly the team will be without freshman running back Armoni Goodwin, though Orgeron did say the team will get Corey Kiner significant reps during the evening.

Orgeron is not sure how much of the up tempo offense fans can expect as it's something that will be expanded on as the season goes on but there will be signs of it throughout the course of the game.

"I think we've made some improvement in it and you're gonna see it this week," Orgeron said. "You're gonna see it at opportune times, it's going to be part of our package, As we grow in it, we're gonna do it more so you'll see it some. I don't know what part of the game you're gonna see it and then we're gonna expand on it as the season goes on."

Orgeron and the defense are expecting plenty of shifts and motions from Central Michigan and Jim McElwain, who is a bright offensive mind in his own right. The run defense was a big problem against UCLA as LSU was constantly moved out of its gaps, something Orgeron knows McElwain will try to take advantage of.

"I know he's gonna see that stuff on film and see if we fixed it," Orgeron said. "It's what we've been practicing and there's a lot of shifts and formations, he's an experienced coach, he knows how to get you in difficult formations that can get you out of your gap and make explosive plays available. We need to be very sound in what we're doing."

Orgeron and the Tigers know how important a win Saturday is for a momentum boost heading into the start of SEC play. Central Michigan will provide a much clearer picture of how much the issues the team has worked on for two weeks have improved.

"Our guys are really working hard at the task at hand," Orgeron said. "They know the things we have to fix, they feel a sense of urgency, so do I, about us getting better in a hurry. There are some things I think we're gonna fix this week some stuff and I think you'll see a big improvement this week."