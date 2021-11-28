Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ed Orgeron Goes Out in Style at LSU, Leaves Program With One Last Sensational Win

    Orgeron proud of how this team fought until the final snap of final game, even when season was at its bleakest
    Author:

    Ed Orgeron walked in and immediately beat his fists on the podium, not having to worry about next week's opponent, recruiting or really anything to do with being a head coach. 

    For Orgeron, this has been a long time coming as he openly said he didn't do a good enough job with the program the last two years to warrant another season in Baton Rouge. Back in October when LSU and Orgeron announced his impending departure, Orgeron told the media he'd enjoy every single minute of his time left with the program. 

    It certainly appeared true as LSU was more aggressive, played loose, made some daring and sometimes head scratching decisions over the team's final four games against Alabama, Arkansas, UL-Monroe and Texas A&M. Just take that last drive against the Aggies for example. There was no reason to believe, based on how LSU's offense looked in the second half it could march 85 yards in less than two minutes for a game winning score.

    But not if you ask Orgeron.

    Read More

    "I thought something good was going to happen," Orgeron said. "I felt we had enough time. We had done so many two-minute drills over the course of the year, we were prepared and I felt that something good was going to happen. We kept making play after play after play."

    What Orgeron now leaves behind is a bowl eligible team that avoids ending a 21-year streak without a losing season. It'll be a little while before LSU's bowl game plans become official but the ending to the Texas A&M game was growth as the Tigers were able to put past shortcomings to rest and make clutch play after clutch play down the stretch of that game. 

    Orgeron says it comes back to who this team is at its core, a team filled with fighters and a program with a very bright future. 

    "I told our players how proud I am of them and how they fought," Orgeron said. "Something good is always going to happen when you fight like that. Our team needed it. We kept on fighting. We kept on practicing. The guys kept on being early to meetings. Kept on working. Nobody ever blinked. Our guys stepped up. There was no whining or moaning about nothing. Our guys kept on fighting together and something good's bound to happen when you do that."

    USATSI_17246683
    Football

    Ed Orgeron Goes Out in Style at LSU, Leaves Program With One Last Sensational Win

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_17246559
    Football

    Three Observations from LSU Football's 27-24 Win Over Texas A&M

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17245601
    Football

    What's Next for LSU Football as Ed Orgeron Era Officially Comes to a Close

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17245988 (1)
    Football

    LSU Caps Off Ed Orgeron Era with Wild 27-24 Win Over No. 14 Texas A&M

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17190893
    Basketball

    LSU Basketball Rides Balanced Scoring Attack to 75-61 Win Over Wake Forest

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17204621
    Football

    Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU vs Texas A&M

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17205855
    Football

    Preview: LSU-Texas A&M Game Day Notes and Stories to Read

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_17142465
    Football

    Why Lincoln Riley Would Fit LSU Football Coaching Job

    Nov 27, 2021