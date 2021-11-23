As Final Game In Tiger Stadium Approaches, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Grateful to Live Out Lifelong Dream

Orgeron says that final regular season game against Texas A&M likely won't hit him until after clock strikes zero

The time has come for Ed Orgeron’s final run in Death Valley. Preparing for Texas A&M in his last regular season game as the LSU Tigers head coach, it’s a bittersweet feeling for the national champion.

Leading this program to a title and breaking countless records over the course of his time at the helm of LSU football, it’s been quite the run for Coach O.

“I don't think it's going to hit me until the end, and I really don't think that way,” Orgeron said Monday. “But I am appreciative of the time I had here. A lot of great days.”

With the Tigers bowl chances still looming, it’s uncertain whether or not this will be Orgeron’s last official game representing the purple and gold, but he’ll have that discussion when the time comes.

“I’m going to talk to the administration,” Orgeron said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I want to be able to say that when I do leave here, so everybody’s clear when I do leave, that I did the best I could for the LSU Tigers. And if we do go to a bowl, I’m going to talk to the administration. We need to have a conversation to see what’s best for the football team.”

Despite significant outside noise this season, Orgeron and this LSU staff have remained locked in on the task at hand each week. Cancelling out what everyone has said and taking it a game at a time has been the main message in the locker room.

Focusing on the Aggies this week, Coach Orgeron has been ready since the clock hit zero against UL-Monroe.

“I took off my shirt after the [ULM] game,” Orgeron said. “I usually wait until before the [next] game. I’m so excited about this game, I took off my shirt after the last game. So, we’re going to be pumped up, we’re going to be ready to go.”

Orgeron has been adamant about the future of this LSU program and what he envisions next for the Tigers. Continuing to sell the program to recruits and let them know this is the best place to be, his passion for the Bayou Bengals is eternal.

It’s never been about Orgeron or his personal gain. Setting his players up for success beyond the game of football has been hispoint since day one. Though it’s been a rollercoaster over the last few years, this team is living in the now.

With the season finale in Death Valley Saturday, Orgeron harped on how important it will be to send these seniors out in style rather than focusing on it being his final game.

"It's always been about the team. 19 seniors,” Orgeron said. “We want to send them out the right way. I appreciate the time I had here. A lot of great days.”

Through all the turbulence, the purple and gold that Orgeron bleeds goes beyond the game of football. His last opportunity to show Tiger nation what he’s made of against the Texas A&M Aggies, Saturday night is sure to be one for the ages.