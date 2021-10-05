What LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Thinks of Matchup With No. 16 Kentucky

LSU enters this weekend's road contest with Kentucky as underdogs. And it's not for basketball.

The Wildcats welcome the Tigers sporting a 5-0 record, possess a few of the more dynamic weapons in the SEC on offense and a defense that's top 30 against the run and the pass this season. It'll be a challenge for Ed Orgeron and company coming off a disappointing home SEC opening loss to an Auburn team they led by two scores heading into the fourth quarter.

Led by nine year coach Mark Stoops, this Kentucky team is off to one of the best starts of his tenure as coach and the talent to make more noise in the conference than initially thought. Running back Chris Rodriguez leads the conference with 612 rushing yards while receiver Wan'Dale Robinson leads the SEC in receiving yards with 467.

"Coach Stoops has done a tremendous job with his team. On offense, they're pro-style, 29 points per game. They have the leading rusher, they have the leading receiver in the SEC," Orgeron said. "They have a great run game. Chris Rodriguez is an outstanding runner. Wan'dale Robinson is very dangerous. Levis is a very capable passer that operates very well in their offense."

Quarterback Will Levis can scramble a little bit but that's not necessarily his game. This Tigers' defense will need to continue doing a good job of getting in the backfield and making it difficult on Levis, who is tied for the conference lead in interceptions this season.

Kentucky's defense isn't one that's received a lot of buzz but it's among the most consistent in the SEC, particularly in the secondary where the Wildcats have proven capable of shutting down opposing offenses. In two SEC wins over South Carolina and Florida, they've allowed just 23 total points.

"On defense, they're very stout with a 3-4. They play great technique. They had an outstanding game against Florida. Only 16 points allowed per game. 104 yards rushing, very stout," Orgeron said. "Got some tremendous players on that team."



The challenge this week will be very much on how the LSU offense responds to the criticism it's faced. Orgeron mentioned on Tuesday's edition of Off the Bench the Tigers will find more touches for freshmen running backs Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin moving forward. There's little confidence in this offensive line as well but any kind of improvement against a tough Wildcats front line of defense will be necessary to rekindle some rhythm in tempo.

"It's going to be a tremendous challenge for us, going to be a great challenge to go on the road taking on a 5-0 team," Orgeron said. "I'm looking forward to meeting our team today and having a tremendous practice."