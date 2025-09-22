SEC Annual Opponents Starting in 2026 for Each 16 Teams Released, per Report
The SEC opponents for each school over the next four seasons were leaked ahead of Tuesday's announcement, On3 first reported and Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed on Monday.
With the conference's new nine-game SEC schedule set to start, each school in the SEC will face three of the same opponents annually over the next four seasons. In turn, each school will face the other SEC schools at least once every two years, with those matchups being split between a home and away showdown. This is being referred to as the "3-6 model," which will be revised and updated every four years.
Here's a look at which three opponents each of the 16 SEC schools will face annually, starting in 2026.
SEC Annual Opponents for All 16 Teams
Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State
Arkansas: Missouri, Texas, LSU
Auburn: Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt
Florida: Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky
Georgia: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina
Kentucky: South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida
LSU: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Mississippi State: Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt
Missouri: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma
Oklahoma: Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri
Ole Miss: Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma
South Carolina: Georgia, Kentucky, Florida
Tennessee: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky
Texas: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma
Texas A&M: Texas, LSU, Missouri
Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn
Each school is slated to face their biggest SEC rival annually based on this list—Alabama and Auburn, Arkansas and Missouri, Florida and Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Texas, South Carolina and Georgia, and finally, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.
Some of these rivalries haven't been on the center stage in recent years after the SEC added schools to the conference, like Texas and Oklahoma. South Carolina and Georgia, for example, haven't faced each other since the 2023 season.
It's an exciting time for SEC football, and it'll be fun to see what new rivalries might pop up with these annual showdowns.