SI

SEC Annual Opponents Starting in 2026 for Each 16 Teams Released, per Report

Each SEC team will face three opponents annually for four years starting next season.

Madison Williams

The SEC teams will face three conference opponents annually.
The SEC teams will face three conference opponents annually. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The SEC opponents for each school over the next four seasons were leaked ahead of Tuesday's announcement, On3 first reported and Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed on Monday.

With the conference's new nine-game SEC schedule set to start, each school in the SEC will face three of the same opponents annually over the next four seasons. In turn, each school will face the other SEC schools at least once every two years, with those matchups being split between a home and away showdown. This is being referred to as the "3-6 model," which will be revised and updated every four years.

Here's a look at which three opponents each of the 16 SEC schools will face annually, starting in 2026.

SEC Annual Opponents for All 16 Teams

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State

Arkansas: Missouri, Texas, LSU

Auburn: Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky

Georgia: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

Kentucky: South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida

LSU: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Missouri: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Oklahoma: Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma

South Carolina: Georgia, Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky

Texas: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU, Missouri

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn

Each school is slated to face their biggest SEC rival annually based on this list—Alabama and Auburn, Arkansas and Missouri, Florida and Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Texas, South Carolina and Georgia, and finally, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Some of these rivalries haven't been on the center stage in recent years after the SEC added schools to the conference, like Texas and Oklahoma. South Carolina and Georgia, for example, haven't faced each other since the 2023 season.

It's an exciting time for SEC football, and it'll be fun to see what new rivalries might pop up with these annual showdowns.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Football