LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Highlights Standout Performers From Week One

Ed Orgeron was objectively critical about his team’s performance on Saturday afternoon against Mississippi State. While that included many negatives that the team will spend this week trying to rectify, it also included the positive performances as well.

Perhaps no star shined brighter than JUCO transfer Ali Gaye. The 6-foot-6, 262-pound defensive end racked up three tackles, but more importantly, he had three pass breakups at the line of scrimmage because of his active hands. Gaye also pressured Costello 11 times and hurried him an additional nine times with one sack.

His breakout performance might've been a surprise to some but not to Orgeron, who had seen that level of production out of Gaye all camp.

“Ali came and just started making improvements every day, and I remember during the COVID he didn't go home at all,” Orgeron said Monday. “He stayed here and learned and studied and worked out on his own. And we just saw at camp, he just kept on coming and coming and coming. I thought he had an excellent game. He beat that tackle pretty good. He had a lot of pressures, some batted balls. He's tall. He played the run very well. I think he's going to have an excellent year for us."

Gaye will likely continue to get more opportunities as a primary edge rusher. Neither Andre Anthony or Travez Moore really made much of an impact on the game but freshman BJ Ojulari flashed when on the field.

It’s only been one game and Gaye will have to continue to prove himself, but Orgeron truly believes the program could be looking at a future first-round NFL draft pick.

“Ali was raw when he came here. I think he is going to be a high pick, first, second, third round pick. He's going to play in the NFL," Orgeron said. "He's got the size. Hopefully he stays for two years, don't get too good.”

Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and senior linebacker Jabril Cox also lived up to the hype in Orgeron’s eyes. Gilbert brought in four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown while Cox recorded a pick six in the second quarter and six tackles total.

"I thought they played great. Arik made some mistakes. He dropped the first one. I talked to him yesterday. He was nervous. But that play he made in the end zone was phenomenal, so natural and we gotta target him more,” Orgeron said.

“I thought Jabril Cox, for the most part, had a very productive game. Getting that interception for the touchdown, running around making plays, very active, but again, assignment wise, gap responsibility wise, there's some things he could get better at.”





Even freshman Elias Ricks, who had his struggles throughout the day, got better as the game progressed. His third quarter interception was a turning point in the Tigers getting back into the game. Orgeron called it a “typical first game” for Ricks, who will likely be asked to carry a starting role this season.

“I thought Eli Ricks did some good things, getting the pick, he played some good things, but there's some things he's gotta get better at, typical first game,“ Orgeron said.