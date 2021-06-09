LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Talks Positive Weekend of Camps and Visits

Tigers welcome five official visits and welcome over 1,000 prospects for line and skills camps

After a weekend where LSU saw a tremendous number of prospects on campus, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron joined 104.5 Off The Bench to discuss the success of the recruiting camps and the impact this summer’s recruiting cycle will have after a long awaited chance to host on-campus visits.

“We had over a thousand campers here, five official visitors, several unofficial visitors,” Orgeron said. “It was great to have everything back to normal, what a great camp. Everybody got coached up. There were a lot of smiling faces on campus this weekend.”

LSU hosted their annual OL/DL camp along with their skills camp over the weekend where the Tigers saw dominant performances from several key LSU targets.

“I was very impressed with the offensive line and defensive line that were out at the camp,” said Orgeron. “Their intensity levels and technique were showcased.”

These camps provide both Orgeron and his Tigers' staff the opportunity to learn more about their commits and how they will react to on-field coaching. With highly touted commitments such as Walker Howard, Will Campbell and Jake Johnson in Death Valley over the weekend, Orgeron had the chance to see first-hand the way each player carries themselves.

“One of the things at these camps, I want to see the way they get coached,” said Orgeron. “It was an opportunity for us, especially guys committed to us, who knows he’s coming to LSU, I want to see the way he gets coached.”

Howard and Johnson put on an absolute clinic throughout the 1v1 and 7v7 drills Sunday afternoon. The chemistry the two have developed was on full display as they dominated each drill in style. Howard showcased his pinpoint accuracy while Johnson showed the Tigers staff the soft hands he has at the tight end position.

LSU commits asserted their dominance all weekend with the chance to leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff before they prepare for their senior seasons. At the offensive line position, Will Campbell and Bo Bordelon displayed their tremendous versatility and impressive skillsets.

Wide receiver commit Decoldest Crawford proved his dominance over the weekend as he continuously made contested catches while reaching the ball at its highest point. With a number of highly touted receivers at the skills camp, Crawford proved why he ranks amongst the best of them and looks to make an immediate impact for the Tigers next fall.

“We put the best against the best. When we picked the groups, we put the best offensive line against the best defensive line with the guys we think are college prospects," Orgeron said. Within that group, we picked best against best and we want them going. There were some great competitive matchups.”



With the recruiting game back in full swing, Orgeron and his staff were overjoyed to be able to host their annual camps along with official visits back to normal. As the Tigers continue their “football school” to prepare for this upcoming season, Orgeron and his staff will certainly have their hands full as they balance recruiting and preparation for the 2021-22 season.