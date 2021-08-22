Ed Orgeron Saw Everything He Needed From LSU Team in Second Scrimmage

Orgeron hopeful most injured players will be back within next two weeks of practice ahead of UCLA game

Ed Orgeron wanted to see many improvements from his 2021 squad during the Tigers' second preseason scrimmage.

He wanted to see communication improve along the offensive line, for the offense to generate more points, for the secondary to continue playing with that confidence that's been instilled since Daronte Jones arrival. But most of all he wanted to see a team showing the kind of intensity required when the season kicks off in two weeks.

Orgeron saw all of that and more during the second fall scrimmage, walking away with all the boxes checked and feeling confident with where his team is at this point in the preseason.

"Excellent job by our team about getting the intensity up, it was a great day and a lot of enthusiasm on both sides of the football," Orgeron said. "The defense started fast but the first and second offense drove up and down the field after that. Offense had a better day today scoring points, made some big plays. I think we got what we wanted to get done out there today."

The plan heading into the weekend was to have a padded practice on Thursday but with so many players hurt at the moment, that wasn't possible. So leading up to the game Orgeron was a bit concerned with the number of bodies that would be available. Neither of the veteran running backs scrimmaged, nor did Derek Stingley Jr. but it turned great for some of the young or inexperienced players on both sides of the ball.

Running back Josh Williams rushed for 66 yards, freshmen receivers Malik Nabers and Deion Smith brought in a combined seven receptions and veteran Devonta Lee continued his breakout start to fall camp with five catches for 85 yards, including this one.

With UCLA now less than two weeks out, the gameplanning for the Bruins will start Monday. While LSU wants to continue to focus on itself, having extra time to prepare for the first opponent of the season is an advantage the Tigers will want to take advantage of.

In the meantime, Orgeron also said he expects to get most of the injured players back in the next two weeks of practice as well.

"We're going to fix LSU obviously but it's totally game planning for UCLA," Orgeron said. "We're going to have a mock game next Saturday against UCLA and then we're going to go over the gameplan again and be ready for the game."