SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU's BJ Ojulari, Trey Palmer Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, Special Teams Player of the Week

Glen West

LSU freshman defensive lineman BJ Ojulari and receiver Trey Palmer earned the first two SEC weekly awards for the Tigers this season. Ojulari was named Defensive Lineman of the Week while Palmer was named Special Teams Player of the Week. 

Ojulari recorded three sacks in the Tigers 52-24 win over South Carolina on Saturday while Palmer returned a 93-yard kick in the third quarter. It was the first kickoff return inside Tiger Stadium since 1981.

Palmer's return was extremely timely as it put LSU up three scores after an opening drive touchdown from the Gamecock offense. The sophomore has shown a knack for getting in the endzone on special teams, returning LSU's only punt in 2019 against Northwestern State. 

The true freshman Ojulari now leads the SEC in sacks this season following his three sack performance against the Gamecocks. It'll be hard for Ed Orgeron to keep him off the field as he's proven in very little time to be a consistent disrupter of the quarterback four games into the 2020 season. 

LSU quarterback TJ Finley missed out on Freshman of the Week, losing to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby.

Finley was absolutely phenomenal Saturday night against the Gamecocks, completing 81% of his passes and throwing for 265 yards and three total touchdowns. While the stats were impressive, it was Finley’s confident demeanor and flick of the wrist throwing motion that impressed everyone who watched. 

“Strong arm, very confident, he never blinked," coach Ed Orgeron said. "TJ showed us a lot of confidence throughout camp. I thought he did a tremendous job of leading the team today, he has a tremendous arm and made some good decisions. I thought he did a phenomenal job.”


For Finley, the moment wasn’t too big for him as he felt really prepared all week, leaving hardly any pregame jitters ahead of the matchup. 

"I've just focused every week like I was gonna be the starter," Finley said. "I feel like we have our swagger back, I feel like last year the guys played together, the offense and defense fueled each other. Like coach O says, big plays fuel emotion. The last three games, I feel like the team was separated but I felt like we came together tonight. As long as we stay together, we'll have success."


There’s still no update on starter Myles Brennan, who missed last week’s matchup with a lower body injury that could take any number of weeks to fully heal. Orgeron said on Thursday, Brennan is in the training room every day getting treatment. 


“He could be healed by next week or he couldn't be," Orgeron said. "This could be a lingering deal. It all depends on his body, how he heals properly. Just talking to Jack, each person's different. We're just gonna have to go along with it. When he's ready, we'll put him back in."

Until Brennan is ready to start practicing, expect Finley to handle the first team reps and potentially be asked to start his first game on the road this weekend against Auburn. 

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU Football vs South Carolina

Tigers 3-3 when starting a true freshman at quarterback

Glen West

LSU Defense Gives Solid Individual Effort But Still Looking For Complete Performance

Tigers defensive players make steady improvement across the board

Brian Smith

There's No Quarterback Controversy, But LSU Football Now Has Two Guys It Can Feel Comfortable Playing

Orgeron says Brennan is LSU’s starter after strong debut from TJ Finley

Glen West

Three Standout Players: LSU Football’s Run Game Gets Off the Ground, TJ Finley Displays Massive Potential

Ojulari, Emery and Davis-Price show off complete team effort in South Carolina win

Glen West

by

Smitty79

Three Observations: LSU Football True Freshmen Step Up, Defense Bends but Doesn’t Break

Tigers’ get total team effort in dominant win over South Carolina

Glen West

LSU Stomps South Carolina 52-24 Headlined by Breakout Performance from Freshman TJ Finley

Finley tosses for 265 yards, three touchdowns in LSU win

Glen West

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs South Carolina

Tigers look to get back in win column against a confident Gamecocks squad

Glen West

LSU Freshman Quarterback TJ Finley An Emerging Star in Tiger Offense

Finley's touch, quick decision making shows signs of immense potential within LSU program

Glen West

Tiger Predictions: LSU Starts to Piece Together Answers in Narrow Win Over South Carolina

Offense, defense show improvement after two week layoff

Glen West

How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs South Carolina

Tigers to kickoff with Gamecocks at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Glen West