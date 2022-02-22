Skip to main content
Former LSU Football Assistant Coaches Returning to NFL

Peetz to coach with Rams, Jones rejoins Vikings staff after one year in Baton Rouge

Two of the leaders of LSU's 2021 team and coaching staff are returning to the NFL in assistant coaching roles.

Former offensive coordinator Jake Peetz will join the Los Angeles Rams organization and Sean McVay in an unspecified role according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Peetz and McVay have a history, working together in 2014 before Peetz went on to work with Jack Del Rio, Nick Saban at Alabama and Matt Rhule in Carolina for two years before taking the LSU job.

Jones will be returning to a familiar place and position within the Vikings organization, taking over as the defensive backs job under new coach Kevin O'Connell. Under Jones in 2021, the Tigers defense showed tremendous growth in the latter half of the season, holding the likes of Alabama to 20 points, Arkansas to 16 and Texas A&M to 24 points respectively.

Both Peetz and Jones stuck around LSU for the bowl game in what can only be described as an awkward transition from coaching staff to another, something both were commended for. They have spent many years in the NFL and getting back to that path after a one year run at LSU is a tremendous opportunity.

Meanwhile LSU coach Brian Kelly is set to introduce his offensive, defensive and special teams staff over the next several days. The school announced on Tuesday that Kelly will introduce the defensive and special teams coordinator on Wednesday at noon followed by the offensive staff on Thursday at noon.

It'll be the first time LSU fans will learn a little more about this coaching group Kelly has assembled and what the offense and defense will look like. Here's the full list of on field coaching positions Kelly filled upon arrival: 

AHC/Recruiting Coordinator/Running Backs: Frank Wilson

Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends: Mike Denbrock

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers: Matt House

Special Teams: Brian Polian

Quarterbacks: Joe Sloan

Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator: Cortez Hankton

Offensive Line: Brad Davis

Defensive Line: Jamar Cain

Safeties: Kerry Cooks

Cornerbacks: Robert Steeples

