Report: LSU's Patrick Peterson to "Part Ways" With Arizona Cardinals

Longtime Arizona Cardinal and former LSU All-American cornerback Patrick Peterson appears to be parting ways with his longtime NFL home. On Monday, it was reported that the two sides are agreeing to move on after a fruitful 10-year career in Arizona.

At 30-years-old, Peterson is likely looking for an opportunity to win a Super Bowl at this stage in his career. He's spent the last decade becoming known as one of the great defensive backs of this generation but wants the hardware to prove it.

In his 10-year career with the Cardinals, Peterson was an eight time Pro Bowl selection and three time first-team All-Pro. He's racked up 499 career tackles, 91 passes defended and 28 interceptions as a lock down outside cornerback.

As a three-year starter in Baton Rouge, Peterson's junior season was without a doubt his most decorated, winning the Jim Thorpe Award, the Bednarik Award and being a consensus first team All-American. He was most recently voted to the "All Decade" team by the NFL for his consistent performance at the cornerback position over the years.

While he may no longer be in that most valuable defensive back category, he will provide a contender with a veteran presence and great football instincts. Teams that immediately come to mind for his services include the San Franciso 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Peterson played for coach Bruce Arians in Arizona.

There have been some recent hints that this might be the direction both Peterson and the organization were heading but now that he's on the market, it'll be interesting to see which team scoops him up.

"Everything is going to take care of itself," Peterson said after the season. "I've done all I can to present that I would love to be here, but at the end of the day, it's up to them. We'll just have to wait and see what the future brings after the season."